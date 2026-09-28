Trump Administration 'Resets' CAFE Standards, Claiming It'll Lead To The Affordable Cars Americans Asked For

For a president who claimed prior to his election that he'd help make America affordable again, the reality is that Trump's done the exactly opposite. The Iran war has already cost Americans an extra $100 billion at the pump, and as gas prices continue to hover in the extra-expensive territory, that number is rising somewhat exponentially into the midterms. Fear not, as Trump and Co. have a solution to help make things cheaper: booting current fuel economy standards to the curb.

Americans who still choose to rot their brains on the bands of Truth Social were treated to another "victorious" proclamation from the President over the weekend. "America is back," he wrote, explaining that his administration introduced new fuel economy standards in order to give Americans the cars they actually want, while saving them "thousands." On Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shared the official plans for U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's "Freedom Means Affordable Cars" initiative along with detailed guidance on the reset of CAFE standards in an 892-page document.

Changes included dropping current average fuel economy standards goal for 2031 by nearly 33% from 50.4 miles per gallon to 34.5 mpg. Vehicle classifications as to what qualifies as "passenger vehicles" are also adjusted. The new rules designate a selection of light trucks into passenger vehicles, which will have a fairly significant impact on a brand's overall fuel economy numbers. That will take effect in 2030.

Another impact is the end to the inter-manufacturer trading of credits earned for manufacturing vehicles exceeding CAFE fuel economy standards. Typically these could be traded between automakers to help those with struggling fleets to reach regulations. While a manufacturer can trade among its own brands, it can no longer use other companies' credits.