5 Off-Road SUVs That Started As Military Vehicles But Became Civilian Favorites

The bridge between civilian industries and the military isn't always obvious, but it's there. The internet you're using to read this was born out of a Defense Department research project. It's a similar story with GPS, duct tape, microwave ovens, and even canned food.

Since cars are what we're here for, though, there's a whole world of vehicles with the same kind of backstory — and arguably none more fascinating than SUVs. The logic isn't hard to follow: SUVs are rugged, durable, and built to handle terrain that would stop most other vehicles cold, which happens to be exactly the kind of thing that makes a military procurement officer's eyes light up.

These aren't just military trucks with license plates bolted on, either. Some evolved well past their original roots, while others spawned entire submodels — or entire brands — around that one wartime idea that stuck around. Here are five off-road SUVs that started as military vehicles and became civilian favorites.