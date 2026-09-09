5 Off-Road SUVs That Started As Military Vehicles But Became Civilian Favorites
The bridge between civilian industries and the military isn't always obvious, but it's there. The internet you're using to read this was born out of a Defense Department research project. It's a similar story with GPS, duct tape, microwave ovens, and even canned food.
Since cars are what we're here for, though, there's a whole world of vehicles with the same kind of backstory — and arguably none more fascinating than SUVs. The logic isn't hard to follow: SUVs are rugged, durable, and built to handle terrain that would stop most other vehicles cold, which happens to be exactly the kind of thing that makes a military procurement officer's eyes light up.
These aren't just military trucks with license plates bolted on, either. Some evolved well past their original roots, while others spawned entire submodels — or entire brands — around that one wartime idea that stuck around. Here are five off-road SUVs that started as military vehicles and became civilian favorites.
Jeep (Willys MB)
One could argue it's the Willys Jeep that kicked off the whole military-to-civilian SUV thing. It all started with John Willys turning a bicycle retail hustle into an automotive empire decades before the war broke out. By the time the U.S. military began reviewing proposals from various automakers for a small, lightweight reconnaissance vehicle in 1940, Willys-Overland was positioned to deliver.
The MB went into production to support the Allied war effort. By the end of the war, Willys-Overland had produced a total of 361,339 MBs, built between November 1941 and September 1945. With the war coming to an end, Willys began working on a civilian version with bigger headlights, a tailgate, and a side-mounted spare. It was called the Jeep CJ-2A and it launched in 1945 as the "Universal," retailing for $1,090.
The appeal of the new Jeep was mostly associated with farming, with Willys marketing the CJ-2A as "The All-Around Farm Work-Horse" and keeping the original engine. Nowadays, the name Jeep can be seen on different SUVs, crossovers, and even pickup truck variants. Although many of these don't share all that much with the original Willys in terms of looks, the Wrangler still does. More than five million Jeep Wranglers have found their way into customers' hands, and given the model's importance to the brand, it is unlikely to go out of fashion anytime soon.
Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen
The birth of the aristocratic Mercedes G-Class is tied to a monarch's shopping list. In the early 1970s, the Shah of Iran — one of Daimler-Benz's largest shareholders at the time — suggested that the company build a dedicated off-road military vehicle. Mercedes liked the idea and partnered with Austria's Steyr-Daimler-Puch to start research and development.
By the time the Geländewagen was ready, Iran had put in an order for 20,000 units for its military. But 1979 brought Iran's Islamic Revolution, which toppled the Shah the same year the vehicle debuted, and that led to the cancellation of Iran's entire order before a single unit reached the country. With its original customer gone, Mercedes pivoted the G-Wagen toward civilians instead. A military variant stuck around too — the Bundeswehr's own version, the 250GD ("Wolf").
The name G-Wagon originated from Geländewagen, German for "cross-country vehicle." Back then, the cheapest civilian G-Class, the 230 G, cost 29,736 Deutsche Marks ($16,250 at the time). These days, the G-Class is almost synonymous with top-end Mercedes luxury, with the most affordable G550 now costing $153,900.
Mercedes has retained the model's ladder-frame chassis, three locking differentials, and low-range gearbox through every redesign since. On the performance side, the first AMG version of the G-Class, the G55, arrived in 1999, eventually giving way to the G63 and the V12-powered G65. Things get stranger from there — Mercedes built the G63 AMG 6x6, a portal-axle, six-wheeled monster limited to roughly 100 units, then reused that hardware for the more road-friendly G550 4x4² and, later, G63 4x4².
Lamborghini LM002
When Mercedes or Land Rover makes an off-roader, it makes sense — both brands are known for large, capable SUVs throughout their lineups. When Lamborghini made the Urus, it came as a bit of a surprise.
Those familiar with Lamborghini history will know the brand started out making tractors, and that once upon a time, it even built a military-grade SUV. That was the Lamborghini LM002, which traces its origins to a 1977 contract between Lamborghini and Mobility Technology International to build the "Cheetah," a new U.S. military transport to replace the Jeep. But the project collapsed amid financial and legal trouble, and that contract was eventually won in 1983 by AM General's HMMWV (Humvee). The Cheetah project died there — until Lamborghini reworked the concept and launched it for civilians in 1986 as the LM002.
Under the hood, the LM002 used the same 5.2-liter V12 found in Lamborghini's flagship Countach. In total, 301 units were built. The original price of the LM002 in the 1980s was $120,000 — around $350,000 today. However, in August 2024, one LM002 sold through RM Sotheby's for $703,500. When we drove the Lamborghini LM002, it felt terrible and amazing at the same time.
Hummer Humvee
As we noted above, the LM002 became a civilian vehicle because it couldn't succeed as a military one. The Hummer's story runs the opposite way — the H1 went civilian because Hollywood asked for it. In 1979, AM General started working on a replacement for the Army's jeeps, and the first HMMWV came off the assembly line as a military vehicle in 1985.
For years, that's all the Humvee ever was. But once Operation Desert Storm put the Humvee on television screens worldwide, demand for a street-legal version followed almost immediately. Arnold Schwarzenegger became the loudest voice pushing for one after spotting an Army convoy on a film set, and in 1992, he bought the first one of the line.
The H1 wasn't just inspired by the Humvee — it came off the same first-stage assembly line as the military version before the two were split apart for finishing, which is why they share so many mechanical parts. The price? Around $40,000 to start. General Motors eventually bought the brand outright and renamed the original model the H1 to make room for the smaller H2 and H3. Production of the H1 wrapped in 2006 with just 11,818 civilian units built in its 14-year run.
Given its history, legacy, and military prowess, there is hardly a more American vehicle than the Humvee. After the H1, H2, and H3 all left the market, you couldn't buy a civilian version of the Humvee anymore. However, GM wanted to reinvent the Hummer, and now you can get one with an electric motor putting down more than 1,000 horsepower and a 0-to-60 time under three seconds.
Toyota Land Cruiser (Toyota BJ)
In August 1950, the U.S. Army and Japan's new Police Reserve Force requested four-wheel-drive truck prototypes for the Korean War effort. The vehicle that came out of that process, the Toyota BJ, went into production on August 1, 1951. Funnily enough, the BJ was originally sold under the name "Toyota Jeep," until Willys forced Toyota to rename it for obvious reasons.
The Japanese Police Reserve went a different way and passed on the BJ in favor of a Mitsubishi-built Willys. To make the best of the situation, Toyota redirected the truck toward utility companies and local governments, and adopted the Land Cruiser name in 1954. That pivot paid off for Toyota. The Japanese automaker had put more than 10 million Land Cruisers into customers' hands by 2019, with roughly 400,000 units rolling out to dealers across some 170 countries every year.
It's also earned a reputation few other vehicles can claim — in parts of West Africa and the Middle East, decades-old 40 Series Land Cruisers are still working vehicles today rather than museum pieces. Toyota pulled the Land Cruiser from the U.S. market in 2021, only to bring it back for 2024 as a revival of the original off-road icon.
The reboot found an audience fast: the debut year alone moved 29,113 units, and by the time 2025 wrapped up as its first full sales year, that number had climbed to 43,946, before 2026 numbers leveled out well below that opening pace. Nearly 75 years after it started as a wartime prototype, the Land Cruiser remains one of the very few vehicles on this list that never really stopped being both a military-grade workhorse and a civilian favorite at the same time.