What Makes The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon So Capable Off Road?
It's probably fair to say opinions of the Jeep Wrangler vary. Some consider it to be among the best off-roaders of all time, while others question whether the boxy Jeep actually deserves all the love it gets. Whichever camp you fall into, there's no arguing that the Wrangler has a personality of its own and an identity that's quite popular around the world.
The Rubicon trim takes the Wrangler's off-road capability and dials it up a notch. While there was a V8 Rubicon 392 not too long ago, the lineup for 2027 includes just the regular Rubicon and the Rubicon X, available with either a 285-horsepower V6 mated to a six-speed manual or an optional 270-hp turbo-four with an eight-speed automatic.
Unsurprisingly, what makes the Wrangler Rubicon so capable is its off-road-specific hardware. While part-time 4x4 is standard across most of the Wrangler lineup, the Rubicon comes with a Rock-Trac 4:1 system for better low-speed crawling, available as both part-time and full-time setups. Not only that, but the standard Rubicon gets the Off-Road Plus mode, rock protection side rails, and a sway bar disconnect, in addition to 33-inch off-road tires, performance suspension, and heavy-duty Dana 44 axles with a 4.10 rear full-float axle. You can option a 4.56 rear end if you tick the Xtreme 35 Tire package, which also includes 35-inch tires, beadlock-capable rims, fender extensions, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, and a reinforced hinge gate.
Or, you could get the Rubicon X, which comes with the package as standard, along with steel bumpers and an integrated off-road camera. A few quality-of-life features are also part of the mix, including leather upholstery, remote engine start, and blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert.
Addressing the Bronco-shaped elephant in the room
Sure, the Wrangler Rubicon has a lot of off-road hardware, but isn't there a Ford Bronco that's arguably about as capable as the Jeep? Just like the Wrangler, you can have the Bronco in two- or four-door flavors, and 2027 brings along the new Bronco RTR. The model promises to be even more off-road capable than the standard crop of Broncos, featuring an upgraded high-clearance suspension and new anti-lag programming for the 300-horsepower 2.3-liter turbo-four. Or, you could just stick to the Badlands and pile on a few options like the available Sasquatch package, which adds 35-inch tires and other off-road goodies. Even though there is a V6 in the 2027 Bronco lineup, only the Wrangler offers you the option of a V8, albeit in the higher trims.
To be fair, both the Wrangler and Bronco are around the same price and offer roughly the same levels of customizability. But as Edmunds points out, there are noticeable differences in terms of off-road capability. For instance, the publication noticed the Wrangler performing better in the dirt, owing to its better wheel articulation. While the Bronco managed to remain competent across all the obstacles, the SUV's independent front suspension (as opposed to the Wrangler's solid-axle setup) noticeably limited wheel articulation. Also, the Ford's relatively longer wheelbase made steep uphill stints slightly more difficult. But it's worth pointing out that the Bronco is considerably better than the Wrangler when it comes to on-road comfort.
Objectively speaking, while Edmunds admits that it's a close battle between the two SUVs, it reckons the Bronco is the better pick, owing to its modernity and better overall comfort. But perhaps you're of the opinion that not every decision in life warrants objectivity.