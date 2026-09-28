What Makes The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon So Capable Off Road?

It's probably fair to say opinions of the Jeep Wrangler vary. Some consider it to be among the best off-roaders of all time, while others question whether the boxy Jeep actually deserves all the love it gets. Whichever camp you fall into, there's no arguing that the Wrangler has a personality of its own and an identity that's quite popular around the world.

The Rubicon trim takes the Wrangler's off-road capability and dials it up a notch. While there was a V8 Rubicon 392 not too long ago, the lineup for 2027 includes just the regular Rubicon and the Rubicon X, available with either a 285-horsepower V6 mated to a six-speed manual or an optional 270-hp turbo-four with an eight-speed automatic.

Unsurprisingly, what makes the Wrangler Rubicon so capable is its off-road-specific hardware. While part-time 4x4 is standard across most of the Wrangler lineup, the Rubicon comes with a Rock-Trac 4:1 system for better low-speed crawling, available as both part-time and full-time setups. Not only that, but the standard Rubicon gets the Off-Road Plus mode, rock protection side rails, and a sway bar disconnect, in addition to 33-inch off-road tires, performance suspension, and heavy-duty Dana 44 axles with a 4.10 rear full-float axle. You can option a 4.56 rear end if you tick the Xtreme 35 Tire package, which also includes 35-inch tires, beadlock-capable rims, fender extensions, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, and a reinforced hinge gate.

Or, you could get the Rubicon X, which comes with the package as standard, along with steel bumpers and an integrated off-road camera. A few quality-of-life features are also part of the mix, including leather upholstery, remote engine start, and blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert.