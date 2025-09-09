Diesel Vs Gas Trucks: Is One Really Better Off-Road?

Ah, the old diesel vs. gas debate. Each type of engine has its fans and supporters, with arguments supporting both. And there are all kinds of things to consider when trying to choose between the two, ranging from fuel efficiency, to towing performance, to which is better for the environment. For the record, we think wanting to hear that beastly growl when you turn the key is a totally logical and practical reason for getting a diesel truck.

But what about going off-road? Which kind of engine is best for that? That answer really depends. For example, where do you like to go off-roading? Each kind of engine is better for different kinds of terrain. So, if you like taking on sand dunes or the beach with your truck, a gas truck is probably better for you, since it's lighter (meaning it won't get bogged down as easily) and has a wider rpm range than a diesel truck. But if you take on a lot of very technical terrain or climb over boulders, then you should probably look into getting a diesel truck. This is because diesel engines offer higher torque at lower rpm, giving you more control over the trail.

Then there are other factors to consider. Diesel engines are more fuel-efficient, which is important if you have to drive a long distance to get to the trail. In fact, fuel efficiency is one of the reasons that diesel engines are outselling gas ones. Diesel trucks are also better for towing, again, due to the higher torque. But diesel fuel has a tendency to gel up in lower temperatures, which means a gas truck might be better for you if you do a lot of your off-roading in colder weather.