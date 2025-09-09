Diesel Vs Gas Trucks: Is One Really Better Off-Road?
Ah, the old diesel vs. gas debate. Each type of engine has its fans and supporters, with arguments supporting both. And there are all kinds of things to consider when trying to choose between the two, ranging from fuel efficiency, to towing performance, to which is better for the environment. For the record, we think wanting to hear that beastly growl when you turn the key is a totally logical and practical reason for getting a diesel truck.
But what about going off-road? Which kind of engine is best for that? That answer really depends. For example, where do you like to go off-roading? Each kind of engine is better for different kinds of terrain. So, if you like taking on sand dunes or the beach with your truck, a gas truck is probably better for you, since it's lighter (meaning it won't get bogged down as easily) and has a wider rpm range than a diesel truck. But if you take on a lot of very technical terrain or climb over boulders, then you should probably look into getting a diesel truck. This is because diesel engines offer higher torque at lower rpm, giving you more control over the trail.
Then there are other factors to consider. Diesel engines are more fuel-efficient, which is important if you have to drive a long distance to get to the trail. In fact, fuel efficiency is one of the reasons that diesel engines are outselling gas ones. Diesel trucks are also better for towing, again, due to the higher torque. But diesel fuel has a tendency to gel up in lower temperatures, which means a gas truck might be better for you if you do a lot of your off-roading in colder weather.
Gas is better for taking on those sand dunes
Does off-roading mean hitting the sand dunes for you? What about driving on the beach? Then a gas truck may be the way to go in your case. Why? For one thing, diesel engines are heavier, hundreds of pounds heavier. That makes the front end of the truck heavier, making it more likely for a big diesel truck to get bogged down in sand or mud.
For example, take the 2025 Ford F-250. The SRW trim of this model comes with your choice of four engines, two gas and two diesel. Ford doesn't list the weight of its engines, but it does break out the payload capacities of its trucks by engine. When configured with either of the gas options, the 4x2 regular cab version of the F-250 SRW has a payload capacity of over 4,200 pounds. But that drops to just 3,900 pounds if you opt for the 6.7-liter High Output diesel engine and all the way down to 3,400 pounds for the 6.7-liter OHV diesel engine.
Why the difference? Because the weight of the diesel engine takes up more of the GCVWR, or the total weight including equipment, passengers, and cargo that the truck can handle. Another reason gas engines do better in the sand is because of their wider RPM range in each gear. This enables them to better maintain high wheel speeds and a faster throttle response, which makes a gas-powered truck more nimble in a soft, sandy environment.
Diesel is the choice for climbing rocks
We think one of the most interesting kinds of off-roading is the kind that tackles very technical terrain. Off-roaders who have the guts to take on this kind of terrain drive their trucks over boulders, over loose rocks, on off-camber trails, through ravines, and on long paths filled with deep ruts and all kinds of other obstacles that can get you into trouble. Traversing this kind of terrain can be slow and arduous, and it takes a lot of skill and concentration.
If that's your kind of off-roading, then you're better off doing it with a diesel truck. Why? Taking on that kind of unforgiving terrain needs all the control you can get. Diesel engines offer far more torque at lower rpm, making them much better suited for technical off-roading and very steep inclines.
Again, the 2025 Ford F-250 is a good example of this difference in torque. The 7.8-liter V8 gas option provides 485 lb-ft@5,500 RPM. The 6.7-liter V8 does a little better at 445 lb-ft at 4,000 rpm. But both of the diesel options provide over 1,000 lb-ft at 1,600 rpm.
Choose Gas for cold weather
Do you do a lot of your off-roading up North in the dead of winter? Maybe you tow a couple of snowmobiles out into the boonies, or you drive off on dirt trails out to your favorite hunting spot. Either way, a gas truck might be the right choice for you.
Diesel fuel does not behave well in extreme cold weather. Did you know it is five times harder for a diesel engine to start up when it is 0 degrees Fahrenheit outside than when it is 80 degrees Fahrenheit? This is because diesel fuel tends to congeal, or gel, when it is very cold, due to its paraffin wax content. Gasoline doesn't have that problem. When a gas-powered vehicle has trouble starting in cold weather, that is usually an electrical issue, like the battery, but that can happen with diesel as well.
Another factor is that diesel engines do not have spark plugs. Gas engines use spark plugs to ignite the fuel, but diesels have to heat the air through compressing the fuel. As you can imagine, that's much harder to do during the most uncomfortably frigid days of a northern winter. Maintaining diesel engines during cold weather can be a pain in the backside. Experts recommend using fuel additives, making sure the fuel is a winter blend, topping off the fuel tank on a daily basis to keep water from creeping into the tank, changing the fuel filter before winter and keeping a spare one just in case the one you have becomes frozen, and keeping an eye on the water separator and emptying it when needed. Some drivers in very cold climates also use a block heater or battery warmer.
Diesel gets much better mileage
Not everyone lives next door to a good off-roading spot. Depending on where you live, it could be a trip of hundreds of miles or more. This can be expensive when gas prices keep going through the roof. After all, no one wants to have to take out a loan just to get out to their favorite trail.
So, which kind of propulsion is better on the wallet when it comes to filling up? We don't think you could call either gas or diesel engines "fuel-efficient", but diesel trucks are significantly less awful at fuel efficiency than are gas-powered trucks. Take the Chevy Silverado 1500 ZR2, for instance: Its 4WD diesel version can get 21 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. The 4WD gas version only gets 14 mpg and 17 mpg, respectively.
But when you take into account the range of each kind of truck, it becomes even less of a contest. The fuel tank on the diesel Silverado 1500 ZR2 can potentially take you 504 miles. The gas version, on the other hand, can only take you 360 miles.
Diesel is better for towing
Maybe your version of off-roading involves pulling a boat out to a remote lake or some ATVs out to the dunes. A lot of off-roaders who tow prefer diesel to gas for a variety of reasons. But the main reason diesel trucks are better at towing is torque. Diesel engines produce more torque, or twisting power, than their gas counterparts due to their longer pistons. This means they have an easier time getting moving after a complete stop, even when towing a heavy load. The higher torque also gives diesel trucks the advantage when towing uphill. Trucks slow down when going up an incline, but diesel engines are good at cranking out a high amount of torque at lower speeds.
Diesel trucks also have the advantage when towing downhill, due to them being equipped with integrated exhaust brakes. An integrated exhaust brake is an extra brake that backs up the exhaust gasses, which makes the engine stop. That way, there's not so much strain on the wheel brakes, which can burn out going downhill. Anyone who has towed a heavy load down a steep mountain road can tell you how important good brakes are in that situation.
But diesel's towing superiority isn't cut-and-dried. Your truck has something called a GCVWR, or Gross Combined Vehicle Weight Rating. This is the total weight your vehicle is built to handle. It includes both the truck itself and whatever you're towing. Because diesel engines weigh more than gas, this will cut into this total, reducing towing capacity. But weighing less makes gas trucks more susceptible to swaying or wind gusts. The whole gas vs. diesel debate really depends on your needs. Consider where you'll be off-roading, the weather you'll be doing it in, and whether you'll be towing.