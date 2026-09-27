Ground Clearance Is Essential For An Off-Road SUV, But It Isn't Everything

For now, let's set aside the all-wheel drive vs four-wheel drive debate and talk about traction control. Traction control refers to a range of mechanical or electronic devices that, well, control traction. Traditionally, front and rear lockers have done this job, but modern solutions combine computers and sensors to control throttle response and active braking/torque-vectoring to enhance traction. Every manufacturer's approach is slightly differently, but one thing they all have in common is a catchy name to let you know that you have control: Trail Control (Ford), Crawl Control (Toyota), Selec-Speed Control (Stellantis), and Terrain Response 2 (the sequel, Land Rover). Some even allow the ability to lock up a single rear brake to increase turning radius, which sounds like a fun party trick and is actually useful on tight trails. These systems allow for things like c

Another key to traction is controlling how the power is applied to the wheels. This is where the low range comes in – that little L on your shifter. Low range changes the gearing to reduce the wheel speed while increasing torque. Like traction control, there are mechanical and electronic ways to achieve this. There are probably fancy names for that, too.

You can't have a discussion on traction without talking about tires. You're going to want an all-terrain tire at least, but a mud-terrain might be the right choice depending on your application. Don't forget that airing down your tires can smooth out a rough ride and increase your tire's footprint gaining you even more traction.