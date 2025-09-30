2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness Is Wildly Capable Off-Road And More Refined On-Road

I'll start with the really rocky stuff. Subaru let us take our press cars on some respectably intense trails that I normally wouldn't have even attempted in a car without lockers, but the Forester Wilderness persevered. As an all-wheel-drive car with a fully independent suspension, it's not something that rewards precision off-road; it requires a lot of throttle and a willingness to let X-Mode to do its job or reverse and power over some obstacles, but you know what? It ultimately conquered the gnarly trails.

Frustratingly, X-Mode is now only activated via the 11.6-inch multimedia system at below 15 mph, and it deactivates when you go over 25 mph, though it reengages when your speeds drop below 25 mph again. I found Deep Snow and Mud mode to be the most effective on the loose terrain I traversed, even allowing me to climb a steep grade with massive dips that caused diagonal wheels to be in the air. Combined with the all-terrain tires and massive (for a crossover) 9.3 inches of ground clearance, I feel confident saying the 2026 Forester Wilderness should have enough capability to tackle any off-road situation that the casual off-roader may encounter this side of rock crawling or mud bogging.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

All Forester Wilderness models come standard with a front view camera that automatically activates in X-Mode, hill descent control, and a rear differential temperature sensor. Both the front and rear cameras are disappointingly low resolution, so they do fine in consistently illuminated situations, but in the constantly shifting light and shade on a tree-lined off-road trail, it became hard to make out details. At least it has them, though. It also has added underbody protection, including a metal "under-engine cover" (Subaru made a point not to call it a skidplate) that can be complemented with heavier duty dealer-installed protections. If you find yourself at the limits of the Forester Wilderness' abilities, those anodized copper covers on the front and rear bumper hide the tow-point mounts so they'll be easy to locate, and it's available with a full-sized spare all-terrain tire.

On the negative side, as when on paved roads I found the Sport Sharp throttle mode to give plenty of power at low speeds, but it made the throttle pedal so touchy that maintaining consistent throttle control is quite difficult as traction comes and goes. The standard Intelligent throttle mode feels too lazy for off-road duties, requiring drastic throttle application that makes precision and consistency difficult. There's no happy medium in the throttle modes, so be prepared for some jerky driving.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Subaru has endowed the Forester Wilderness with the heaviest towing capacity in its class, too, at a huge-for-a-crossover 3,500 pounds (500 pounds greater than the old Forester Wilderness), and its roof rack can handle an 800-pound static load, which should be plenty for two people and a rooftop tent. If you're into that kind of stuff.