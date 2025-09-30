The $7,500 EV Tax Credit Dies Today, And You Can Thanks Trump And The Republicans

Pack it up, folks. By the end of the day, the $7,500 federal EV tax credit will be dead, and we've got no one but President Donald Trump and his merry band of Republican goons to blame. In all likelihood, sales of electric vehicles are about to crater as real-world prices rise. That's good for consumers, right?

In any case, the deadline caused a huge uptick in August EV sales. 146,332 electric cars found homes last month — more than any other month in history and 18% higher than the same time last year. Nearly one-in-10 new cars sold were fully electric last month. Even used EVs — which get their own $4,000 credit — set their own record with nearly 41,000 sales.

That's all over now. The $7,500 tax credit, meant to help swallow the $9,000-ish price premium EVs carry over their gas-powered counterparts, is dead. From The Verge:

In July and August, between credits and fire-sale incentives, the average EV cost $44,908, or $600 less than the $45,521 paid for ICE models, according to J.D. Power. Now those clean-car credits that benefited buyers and automakers, first conceived in 1992 during the George H.W. Bush administration, are sailing off into the sunset. President Barack Obama switched an existing $7,500 credit to a point-of-sale rebate, with a goal of getting 1 million EVs on the road. Rebates continued as a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, but tied to a dizzying array of domestic-sourcing rules and restrictions that created confusion for buyers. [...] EV sales could drop as much as 27 percent after consumers lose tax breaks, according to a study from economics professors Joseph Shapiro, Felix Tintelnot, and Hunt Allcott. Coincidentally, that 27 percent sales decline is exactly what Germany experienced over the first 10 months of 2024, after the government abruptly killed incentives worth $4,900. Many experts bemoan the sudden loss of credits here, especially with EVs already fighting hurricane-force headwinds. A phase-out over a few years would give the market time to adjust.

Trump and his ilk have characterized the end of these credits as a victory for affordability and consumer choice (read: propping up a fossil fuel industry that really doesn't need any more propping up).

Trump tapped men with deep ties to the fossil-fuel industry to lead his Energy and Interior departments. As The Washington Post reported, he called for $1 billion in oil-industry donations at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser in 2024, backed by an explicit promise to roll back emissions regulations if elected. In a rambling jeremiad at the United Nations this week, the president claimed EVs and renewable energy are a road to economic ruin.

It's hard to know exactly what will come next for the industry. I'm assuming many automakers are going to slap fat deals and discounts on their EVs just to get them out the door and keep the market from stagnating too much. For us consumers, it means things get more expensive, but that's to be expected. Everything is getting more expensive all the time.