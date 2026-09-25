The Chinese Off-Roader With A Waterproof Engine Also Has Propellers And Sonar For Emergency Water Travel

Devoted Jalopnik readers may already know about the Geely Galaxy Cruiser 700 (also known as the Battleship 700), and they may already know it as the Chinese SUV that uses a waterproof engine. Admittedly, that distinction is a little futile unless the rest of this car's mechanicals are also waterproof, but lo and behold, it looks like they are. The Geely, it would appear, also has propellers and sonar that'll let it travel across water.

According to InsideEVs, the 700 has two little propellers on the back, located and sized to look like exhaust tips. Each produces 8.5 kW (or 11.5 horsepower) and lets the SUV travel in water at speeds of up to about 4.4 mph or 7 km/h. Two sonar sensors on the front bumper are located where you'd typically expect to see parking sensors and, naturally, they keep the car from hitting underwater obstacles.

Granted, we wouldn't call it an amphibious car per se since the "swimming" effect is temporary, slow, and meant as a contingency plan more than an actual feature you'd show off like, say, the GMC Hummer EV's CrabWalk. Ergo, the "swimming" only lasts around 40 minutes. The Geely can also float for about 2 hours if required.