2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Is An Incremental Improvement Upon An Already Brilliant Car

The W223 S-Class has remained a plush, cosseting, and positively pampering player in the large luxury sedan market since its introduction in 2021, which was six years ago now if you can believe that, but the S-Class is not like other cars. It has the weight of a sterling reputation on its elegant shoulders. It's the flagship of one of the most prestigious car companies in the world, and it has made a name for itself by continuously raising the bar that it already raised a few years prior.

Piloting the S-Class is a unique experience in the automotive world. Unlike lesser cars, the throttle pedal and brake pedal encourage smooth driving by requiring a lot of travel before the car's reactions become too jarring. It's been that way for several generations now, and this facelift doesn't change that one bit. The spectacularly spongy brake pedal caused some pucker moments when taking a freeway offramp and approaching stopped traffic, for example; it requires a deeper stomp than you might think. Once you recalibrate your driving style to the S-Class's memory foam–like inputs, though, you might find yourself making a game out of how smoothly you can drive it.

That memory foam analogy also applies to the suspension, which has also received tweaks in this facelift. I found the updated suspension to be most noticeable over sharper lower-speed impacts like potholes or recessed manhole covers, which the standard Airmatic air suspension effectively erases. It is also offered with E-Active Body Control, which should not only make it even more comfortable but also eliminate body roll in corners. Sadly I was not able to experience it on this first-drive trip.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Regardless of which suspension option you pick, the S-Class now uses cloud-based data from other Mercedes-Benz vehicles to inform them about upcoming bumps, allowing the car to slacken the suspension in anticipation of the bump. As standard, the facelifted S-Class also features 4.5 degrees of rear-axle steering, and an optional upgrade increases that to 10 degrees of rear-steer, which makes the sedan feel remarkably maneuverable despite its large stature.

It's far from a night-and-day difference when compared to the pre-facelift model, which already had a buttery ride, but it's still notable given how good the W223 already was before the Mercedes engineers reworked over 50% of its parts.

Beyond the suspension and engine, the steering remains light and effortless at low speeds while weighting up nicely at speed and in Sport mode, which when paired with the rear steering makes it feel agile on a twisty road — for a large sedan, that is. It's capable of corner carving, but it was certainly not what I'd call fun to drive on the narrow winding roads I took it on. But you don't buy an S-Class to carve corners, you buy an S-Class because you're a successful and wealthy person who deserves the utmost in comfort, isolation, and luxury, and the new S-Class provides all of those traits in spades.