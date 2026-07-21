2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS680 Is A More In-Your-Face Refresh Of A Refresh

Much like its refreshed S-Class sibling, the 2027 GLS680 is a bit more in-your-face than its predecessor, thanks mostly to the nip/tuck job done to its schnoz. Up front, you'll find a new radiator grille that's larger than before. Its outline is illuminated, as is the Maybach lettering up top and the three-pointed star hood ornament. Like the standard 2027 GLS it has two three-pointed stars in each headlight, with Maybach-ified rose-gold accents. The front end adopts the glossy black trim that surrounds the grille we've seen on other updated Mercedes models. I wasn't a fan of it then, and I'm still not now. Of course, it also has shiny Maybach "Double M" logos in each of the front bumper's side air intakes. Some may argue it's a bit too much. I'd argue it's just right for this type of vehicle.

There are a few more stars in the taillights, which are now connected by a black panel that runs between them. A new 22-inch light-alloy 20-hole wheel is available, and wheel sizes go up to 23 inches. But if you order your GLS680 with anything other than the monoblocks, you ought to be committed. Doing anything else would be wrong. One new addition on every wheel is something copied from Bentley and Rolls-Royce: self-leveling badges.

Mercedes-Maybach

The power running boards remain largely the same, but they're still quite nice. They can pop out in less than one second, and are surfaced in anodized aluminum with non-slip black rubber inserts and finished with a chrome Maybach emblem. At night, an LED strip lights up the step. While that is cool, I've gotta say, the side profile is the least enthralling part of the Maybach GLS for the simple reason that it looks the most like a normie GLS from this angle. Sure, there's more chrome window trim and an extra (non-illuminated) Maybach logo on the D-pillar, but not much else differentiates it from the regular GLS, whereas with the Maybach S-Class, the added bodywork, stretched wheelbase and additional windows make it very clear you're looking at something more special.

Mercedes-Maybach

Luckily, if special is what you're after, Maybach has you covered through its Manufaktur program that offers all sorts of customization and individualization possibilities. For 2027, there are a couple of new Manufaktur paint schemes in the regular options list. One is called Patagonia Red Metallic, and the other is a two-tone finish of Dark Petrol over Verde Silver Metallic. Dark Petrol can also be had as a standalone color. If you want to spend even more money, the Manufaktur catalog has dozens of different paints to choose from.