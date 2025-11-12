Mercedes' Discount On The Maybach EV Is Big Enough To Buy An Entire Separate Mercedes

If you just want a regular old Mercedes-Benz EQS 400 4Matic SUV with no options, it's going to cost you about $90,000. Step up to the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, though, and you're looking at a base price of about $180,000. Except, as CarsDirect discovered, new discounts on the Maybach EQS SUV could actually make it way less expensive. As in, "you could buy an entire other Mercedes with the money you save," less expensive. Like, an entire $50,000 less expensive.

Yes, you read that correctly, and that comma is in the right position. We aren't talking about a $5,000 discount. No, we're talking ten times that much. A full $50,000. That's, uh, certainly one way to get a slow-selling luxury car off dealer lots. And apparently, Mercedes really wants the Maybach EQS gone. Last month, it was offering $30,000 in incentives to get these things out the door, and this month, it added another $20,000 on top of that $30,000 incentive.

That said, you'll only get the full $50,000 discount if you pick up a 2025 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV. If you want a 2026 model, then you'll only get $23,000 off your purchase. Sad, I know. But on the other hand, who wouldn't happily spend an extra $27,000 to make sure they have the latest model year? That's just common sense.