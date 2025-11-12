Mercedes' Discount On The Maybach EV Is Big Enough To Buy An Entire Separate Mercedes
If you just want a regular old Mercedes-Benz EQS 400 4Matic SUV with no options, it's going to cost you about $90,000. Step up to the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, though, and you're looking at a base price of about $180,000. Except, as CarsDirect discovered, new discounts on the Maybach EQS SUV could actually make it way less expensive. As in, "you could buy an entire other Mercedes with the money you save," less expensive. Like, an entire $50,000 less expensive.
Yes, you read that correctly, and that comma is in the right position. We aren't talking about a $5,000 discount. No, we're talking ten times that much. A full $50,000. That's, uh, certainly one way to get a slow-selling luxury car off dealer lots. And apparently, Mercedes really wants the Maybach EQS gone. Last month, it was offering $30,000 in incentives to get these things out the door, and this month, it added another $20,000 on top of that $30,000 incentive.
That said, you'll only get the full $50,000 discount if you pick up a 2025 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV. If you want a 2026 model, then you'll only get $23,000 off your purchase. Sad, I know. But on the other hand, who wouldn't happily spend an extra $27,000 to make sure they have the latest model year? That's just common sense.
Other EV discounts
If you're considering an electric Mercedes and don't have $130,000 plus options to spend on an EQS SUV, don't worry. You aren't completely out of luck. Just too poor to take advantage of the best deal Mercedes has ever offered on an electric Maybach crossover. Apparently, all non-Maybach 2025 EQS models now come with a $10,000 discount if you buy and a $10,500 discount if you lease.
Alternatively, there's also now a $9,000 discount if you buy a 2025 EQB (the electric version of the Mercedes-Benz GLB) or $9,500 if you lease, as well as a $7,000 discount on 2025 EQE sedans and SUVs (or $7,500 if you lease). You can also get $5,000 off a G 580 with EQ Technology if an electric G-Wagen is more your speed. None of those discounts are nearly as big as the $50,000 you can get on an EQS 680, but not everyone wants an EQS SUV, you know?
While it is true that the current discount on the EQS 680 is big enough to buy an entire second Mercedes, your options these days are more limited than you might expect. Currently, you can still get a GLA or GLB on that budget, as well as the soon-to-be-replaced CLA. If you want a C-Class, though, you'd better hope you're on top of your negotiating game, because with destination, the base MSRP of a C300 is now $50,900. What the hell? Thanks for nothing, Republican tariffs.