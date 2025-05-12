2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Monogram Series Is For The Driver Who Thinks Subtlety Is Overrated

The SL name stands for "Sport-Leicht," which means sport light, a moniker that fit the original 1950s model. Neither of those adjectives really describe the Maybachified take on the SL, though at 4,519 pounds it's only 176 pounds heavier than the SL63, so I envision that Softened Luxury is a more fitting description. So what did Mercedes do to the entirely too uncivilized Mercedes-AMG SL63 to make it into a Maybach? Not as much as I hoped, honestly.

If you're familiar with Maybach's nomenclature, then you may be expecting the SL680 to have an ultra-luxe V12 under its new chrome-splined hood — I know I did. Apparently logic and reason go out the window when you're as ritzy as Maybach, since the SL680 has the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 as the plain old AMG SL. It produces the same 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque as it does in the SL63, and it is sent to the road through a retuned 9-speed automatic transmission that feeds power to all four wheels courtesy of Mercedes' 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, which has an electronically locking rear differential to keep things under control even in slippery conditions. It's half a second slower than the AMG to 60 mph with a claimed time of 4.0 seconds, but it has the highest top speed of any Maybach vehicle ever at 161 mph (35 mph slower than the SL63). No, there's no drift mode here, that would be preposterously uncouth.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

As standard, the Maybach SL Monogram Series' soft top is monogrammed with many (relatively) subtle Maybach logos. Drop that top using the currently Maybach-specific physical console-mounted switches, and you reveal the exclusively two-seat interior. Everything below the upper-most level of the interior is dripping in opulent, ostensibly pristine Crystal White Nappa leather surfaces. That includes the seats, center console, door cards, glove box, and yes, even the freakin' high-pile carpets are a bright white. Or at least they will be for a brief glorious moment before you ever sit in the car — as soon as you step into the Maybach SL, you will have to call your butler to prepare the carpet shampooer for when you return to your mansion because you can't be seen driving around with soiled carpets lest someone think you can't afford to have your roadster professionally detailed after each drive. Crystal White is the only interior color offered for the Maybach SL at the moment, even if you open Pandora's box, AKA Mercedes' Manufaktur customization program.