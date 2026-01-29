2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class's Star Literally Shines Brighter With More In-Your-Face Looks And A Massive Screen Inside

If the new CLA or GLC EV are any indication, Mercedes is all about cashing in on the three-pointed star right now, especially up front. The S-Class's new grille is about 20% larger than it was before and filled with dozens of tiny three-pointed stars oriented in four horizontal rows. I don't hate this latest trend from Mercedes, but I will say I wish the implementation of them over the radar and camera sensor plate was a bit more seamless. As an option, the frame of the grille is illuminate.

Of course, the stars aren't done just yet, though. For the first time, Mercedes has figured out a way to illuminate the hood ornament, which looks absolutely fantastic in my eyes. It also made the headlights look like a pair of three-pointed stars, with housings that have been redesigned to look a bit more like what you'd find on the E-Class. The new, bigger units use micro-LED technology and can throw light up to 1,968 feet, which is wild to think about.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

I'm not not a fan of the reshaped grille and headlights, but something I really don't care for is the new gloss black grille surround — something we first saw on the E-Class. It just looks clunky and mismatched on a car that is supposed to be as elegant as the S-Class. I suppose the issue goes away if you get a dark color, but it's still a bit of a letdown if you ask me.

Out back, the changes are a bit more subtle. The taillights are curved rather than angular now, and they've got a trio of three-pointed stars apiece. Other than that, there were some subtle tweaks done to the bumper and the rest of the rear was left pretty much intact.

Mercedes-Benz

Along the sides, things also remain largely the same. You'll notice a few more driver-assistance cameras along the fenders and some new wheel designs, including one 20-inch multi-spoke option that is awfully Genesis-y. But, on the whole, everything is as it was since the W223 was first introduced — not that that's a bad thing. It's a great-looking car through and through.

Buyers can also choose from some design packages like the AMG Line or Night Package to give their car a bit of a bolder look with different colored trim and more aggressive fascias, and more than 150 Manufaktur paint colors are on offer.