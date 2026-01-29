2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class's Star Literally Shines Brighter With More In-Your-Face Looks And A Massive Screen Inside
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has always been a fairly understated car. It lets people know you've got a hell of a lot of money without being too overt about it, but Mercedes is giving up some of that subtlety in the name of light-up three-pointed stars for its refresh of the seventh-generation W223 S-Class. The changes are more than just skin-deep, though. Along with a new face, the 2027 S-Class gets a new MB.OS supercomputer with more screens in the front and back, updated driver-assist systems, a thoroughly updated V8 engine, and a whole lot more (including heated seat belts). Mercedes says that about 50% of all components on the S-Class — nearly 2,700 individual parts — were newly developed or re-engineered for this facelift.
As luxury limo buyers switch more and more to SUVs and away from sedans, it was important for Mercedes to try to stand out with the refreshed S-Class, so some of the design choices that were made here definitely make sense. Unfortunately, some really don't, and some, like the interior's screen arrangement, leave me wanting a bit more and made me feel like the refreshed W223 is meant to be a bit of a placeholder until the W224 rolls around. Still, placeholder it may be, it's a damn good one. While I haven't driven it yet (though I did go for a back-seat ride in a prototype), the gone-over S-Class still looks to be one of the best full-size luxury sedans money can buy.
Full Disclosure: Mercedes-Benz flew me out to Sindelfingen, Germany, put me up in a lovely hotel, and fed me lots of schnitzel, all so I could check out the new S-Class (and a whole bunch of other stuff).
A face full of stars
If the new CLA or GLC EV are any indication, Mercedes is all about cashing in on the three-pointed star right now, especially up front. The S-Class's new grille is about 20% larger than it was before and filled with dozens of tiny three-pointed stars oriented in four horizontal rows. I don't hate this latest trend from Mercedes, but I will say I wish the implementation of them over the radar and camera sensor plate was a bit more seamless. As an option, the frame of the grille is illuminate.
Of course, the stars aren't done just yet, though. For the first time, Mercedes has figured out a way to illuminate the hood ornament, which looks absolutely fantastic in my eyes. It also made the headlights look like a pair of three-pointed stars, with housings that have been redesigned to look a bit more like what you'd find on the E-Class. The new, bigger units use micro-LED technology and can throw light up to 1,968 feet, which is wild to think about.
I'm not not a fan of the reshaped grille and headlights, but something I really don't care for is the new gloss black grille surround — something we first saw on the E-Class. It just looks clunky and mismatched on a car that is supposed to be as elegant as the S-Class. I suppose the issue goes away if you get a dark color, but it's still a bit of a letdown if you ask me.
Out back, the changes are a bit more subtle. The taillights are curved rather than angular now, and they've got a trio of three-pointed stars apiece. Other than that, there were some subtle tweaks done to the bumper and the rest of the rear was left pretty much intact.
Along the sides, things also remain largely the same. You'll notice a few more driver-assistance cameras along the fenders and some new wheel designs, including one 20-inch multi-spoke option that is awfully Genesis-y. But, on the whole, everything is as it was since the W223 was first introduced — not that that's a bad thing. It's a great-looking car through and through.
Buyers can also choose from some design packages like the AMG Line or Night Package to give their car a bit of a bolder look with different colored trim and more aggressive fascias, and more than 150 Manufaktur paint colors are on offer.
Step inside, tech nerds
Of course, on the inside, the S-Class maintains all of the comfort and thoughtful touches we've come to expect from Mercedes-Benz's flagship, though not every addition might be worth the sacrifice that had to be made to implement it. Those of you out there who hate piano black aren't going to be happy. Mercedes has completely redone the dashboard and screen situation for 2027.
When the W223 first came out, it had two front screens: a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.8-inch vertical center infotainment screen. It meant the entire passenger side of the dashboard was finished in some sort of very pretty wood or racy carbon fiber. Understated. Elegant. Now, that's all gone, and in its place is the automaker's MBUX Superscreen and a lot of black bezel, which appears to be lifted right out of the E-Class. Just like in that application, the Superscreen name is a bit misleading. It's actually made up of three screens: a 12.3-inch gauge cluster, a 14.4-inch horizontal center display and a 12.3-inch passenger display. And at least there are new wraparound trim pieces behind the screen that flow onto the door panels
While the system does work well, it's not exactly cutting-edge for the MB family. The new (and far cheaper) CLA and GLB have equally impressive three-screen setups, and it lags far behind the 39.1-inch seamless Hyperscreen screen you'll find in the all-new GLC EV. I'm sure the next S-Class will have something like that, but this sure doesn't, and again, I reiterate my placeholder remarks. I know if I were a Mercedes buyer looking to get the most expensive car at the dealership, I'd be a bit miffed if a car that costs half as much had a better screen. Sure, it's got some sort of AI virtual assistant, but so do those cars.
Still, it's quick to respond and easy to use, thanks in part to the MB.OS operating system and supercomputer that the company has been rolling out. It's literally behind every function of the car, from the driver assistance systems to infotainment, and it's glorious if you're a dork.
In the back, there is an option 13.1-inch MBUX rear entertainment screen that comes with its own detachable remotes and interior cameras, so you can take your important business meetings on the go with Microsoft Teams. Don't worry, you won't look like an ass. They'll also let you control the optional 39-speaker, 1690-watt Burmester 4D Surround Sound system (a Burmester 3D sound system is standard), set the ambient lighting, adjust the climate control, move seats around and operate the power sunshades throughout the car. You can also stream movies and TV shows right to those monitors as well.
Still a lovely place to be
Don't freak out, though. The S-Class is still quite a nice place to spend time, and it's just as comfy as ever. Along with that redesigned dashboard, Mercedes changed up the door cards and center console to make where you rest your arms just that bit more comfortable, and if that's not attention to detail, I don't know what is.
The S-Class also gets a new steering wheel for 2027, similar to what we've seen on the CLA, and that means physical controls are making their slow return thanks to customer feedback. Another change, which we've actually never seen before, is heated seat belts. That's right. Mercedes stuck heating elements in the front seat's seat belts that feel like a "gentle embrace." I've got a feeling they'd just make my moobs sweaty, but further testing is probably required.
Other than the console and tech changes, the S-Class's interior is largely a carryover from the previous car. After all, this is just a mid-cycle refresh. Before you flip out, yes, the S-Class still has a hell of a lot of ambient lighting on the inside — 250 LEDs, to be exact.
There are plenty of materials and trims to choose from, including three new trim designs: Natural Grain Oak, Natural Grain Amber Brown Herringbone Pattern Wood, and High-Gloss Metallic Textile Blend. There's also a new upholstery color called Beech Brown, and if I went through every choice you could make, we'd be here all day. That's before we even get into the Manufaktur options, which let buyers choose from over 400 interior colors, as well as a nearly endless amount of customization options. The world is your oyster as long as you're willing to pay for it.
Power Hour
As always, Mercedes is offering a few different powerplants with the refreshed S-Class. That being said, none of them are electric — that's still reserved for the EQS, but those cars will be blended together for the next-gen S-Classsooner rather than later, hence my placeholder inference. In any case, the big news here is a "new" V8 in the S580 4Matic, called M177 Evo. The twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid 4.0-liter V8 pumps out 530 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, according to Mercedes.
It says the engine is new, but really it's just a heavy update on the old M177 motor that gives it a new injection system, retuned intake and exhaust ports, a revised intake camshaft, an improved compressor wheel and turbo housing, and a flat-plane crank with a new firing order. All of that means the revised engine makes 34 hp and 37 lb-ft of torque more than the old one — not too shabby.
One level down is the S500 4Matic, which employs a mild-hybrid, turbocharged and electric supercharged 3.0-liter inline-six that is largely a carryover from the previous car. Still, thanks to some fiddling, torque is up 30 lb-ft for most driving to 443 lb-ft, and there's now a special "overtorque" mode that can briefly bump power up to 472 lb-ft. This engine uses the same 23-hp integrated starter generator and 48-volt electrical system as the V8.
Finally, we've got the plug-in hybrid S580e 4Matic, using the same turbocharged inline-six, but both power and range are up for 2027. Now there's an extra 74 hp under the hood, which is surely going to be welcome to anyone with a lead foot like me. Power now stands at 576 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque of combined system output, and even with the extra oomph, Mercedes says it has more range out of its 22-kWh battery pack, though it doesn't say how much.
The S-Class is a big vehicle, so to help with maneuverability, Mercedes decided to make rear-axle steering standard across the entire range. Now, the rear wheels of every new S-Class will be able to turn 4.5 degrees. However, if you need a bit more, there's the option to get 10 degrees of rear-axle steering, which drops the car's turning circle to a relatively tiny 35.4 feet.
All S-Classes still come with Airmatic air suspension, but they've now got intelligent dampers that can actually take information from other Mercedes-Benz vehicles when it comes to road surfaces. From there, they can set themselves up to deal with crappy pavement conditions better, making a smoother ride for the folks inside. It's another trick of the MB.OS computer. I'm not sure how effective it'll be until more of these cars with this system are on the road, and from talking with folks at Mercedes, it sounds like it may take a little bit, but the concept is very neat.
The Standard
Mercedes hasn't said exactly when the new S-Class will go on sale, but it'll probably be sometime in the second half of this year. When it does, I honestly don't expect it to stay around for too long. Just about every other automaker has streamlined its EV and gas fleets into one lineup, and even Mercedes is doing so with its lower-priced vehicles. I'd think the plans for the W224 S-Class — both gas and electric versions — are well underway already.
Still, that doesn't take away from the fact that this car is still a hell of a machine. I'm just not totally sure it's better than the car it replaces, mostly because of its new looks up front. I know it's cliché to complain about a car looking worse when it's updated, but the last car was such a design home run — it was always going to be hard to follow up. I'm not even someone who dislikes the light-up grille and three-pointed star extravaganza, I'm just not sure it's right for the S-Class. When you add in that and the less-than-inspiring interior tech redo, I'm not completely sold yet. I suppose I'll have to drive it... or get driven in it.