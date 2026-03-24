2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Sticks With The V12 And Looks Even Flashier

We can debate it all day long, but a big part of luxury cars these days is their ability to capture people's attention. Mercedes-Maybach clearly knows this, and that's why this car is far more in-your-face than it once was. Those who love the subtlety of the old Maybach S-Class will probably be a bit disappointed, but it's hard to argue with the results.

Up front, the big sedan gets a new grille with vertical slats that is 20% larger than it used to be, and it's even got an illuminated surround, which I love. There are twin stars in each of its bigger headlights, complemented with rose gold accents. Above the grille is the illuminated three-pointed star we first saw on the facelifted S-Class, and its lower fender grilles are now filled to the brim with Maybach logos à la the Maybach SL-Class. Unfortunately (to me, at least), it adds the black grille surround of the regular S-Class and E-Class that I don't particularly love, but in any case, there's no denying the 2027 Maybach S-Class is quite a bit more aggressive-looking than its predecessor. Some may miss the demure looks of the old car, but it's hard to buck design trends.

Mercedes-Maybach

Don't worry, Maybach isn't fitting its logo-covered grille to the S-Class... just yet. When I asked a designer about the possibility of that, they said "never say never," but indicated that it was fairly unlikely.

Along the side, not too much has changed. It still gives off a very dramatic look, with its 133.7-inch wheelbase stretching 7.1 inches longer than the standard S-Class. Still, there are a few tweaks, like two new 20- and 21-inch forged wheel designs, and inside those wheels, keen-eyed observers will notice the fact that the three-pointed star doesn't rotate anymore. Finally! Just like on Rolls-Royces and Bentleys, Mercedes-Maybach has fitted weighted center caps, meaning the three-pointed star is always facing up. It was always so embarrassing when they'd spin. Just to grab a little more attention, you can select an option for an illuminated Maybach logo on the C-pillar. I love it.

Mercedes-Maybach

The changes out back are certainly the most subtle. The only real difference is slightly reshaped and redesigned taillights — now with three three-pointed stars each. It's definitely eye-catching if you're riding behind the car, but there's not much else to let you know there's a difference. Another tell could be the new Nautical Blue Metallic paint that's available, but you'll have to be a real nerd to notice that one.