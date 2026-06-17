Genesis Magma Racing's Successful Le Mans Debut Was Thrilling To Witness

Just over 500 days ago, Korean luxury automaker Genesis announced that it was going to enter racing for the first time, after only existing as a brand for just over a decade. Genesis was really jumping into the deep end right away, too — not only would it be entering the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2026, but it would also do so in the top Hypercar class. With the reveal of its GMR-001 LMDh prototype in December 2024, four months after the initial announcement, it became clear that Genesis wasn't just blowing smoke.

Things got even more exciting in November 2025. By that point, we knew the GMR-001's twin-turbo V8 was two rally car engines put together, and we had seen the car in its final form and livery. The Magma Racing brand was spawning high-performance Magma road cars, making the racing efforts bankable. Six months before the team's first race at Imola in April 2026, Genesis brought me to France where we got a behind-the-scenes look at the team's Le Mans prep, and the company announced its intent to also join GT3 racing with the Magma GT concept. OK, now things were really getting serious.

Fast forward to last weekend, and as it promised, Genesis was on the starting grid at the 24 Hours of Le Mans — and I was there, being hosted by the team for what was also my first time at the race. Le Mans was only the Magma Racing team's third competitive start in its debut season this year. (To get acclimated with racing, Genesis fielded an Oreca 07 in the LMP2 class last year, and the GMR-001 was developed with Oreca.) At Spa last month, Genesis scored its first points, with the cars placing 8th and 13th, so the team was going into the weekend with enthusiasm.

Though one of its two cars had to retire two-thirds of the way through, Genesis Magma Racing did what it set out to do: Finish. The other GMR-001 survived the whole 24 hours, placing 13th overall. Beyond just making history in that regard, being the first Korean automaker to compete and finish at Le Mans, Genesis really showed itself and its ambition off to the world in a thrilling way.

Full disclosure: Genesis invited me to attend Le Mans with the Magma Racing team. It put me up at a hotel in Paris and a chateau in Angers, fed me some great food, arranged transportation, and bought my plane ticket home. Most important, we got access to Genesis' hospitality at the race, time with executives, and a backstage look at the pit garage. I skipped dinner the first night to see Disclosure Day at a Parisian IMAX; it was worth it.