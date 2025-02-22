The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH Is The Best Sounding Race Car In At Least A Decade

Adrian Hallmark, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda said: "This is a proud moment for Aston Martin. To be returning to the fight for overall honours at the 24 Hours of Le Mans exists at the very core of our values and marks a key milestone in our motor racing heritage. As the only hypercar born from the road to challenge at the top of sports car racing in both the WEC and IMSA, the Valkyrie is an embodiment of our enduring sporting ethos, one that has defined the brand for more than century."

In early testing the car sounded a bit muted, as Aston's tracks of choice required a relatively low 90dB sound limit. Both WEC and IMSA allow for a bit louder 110dB from its hypercar and GTP competitors, though there is talk of IMSA allowing the Aston to run a little louder for the sake of fan enjoyment and engagement. According to Aston the car runs at about 140dB without mufflers, so running unmuffled wouldn't be an option without a rules change. Valkyrie testing at Sebring seems to be an unmuffled version that sounds truly incredible. I haven't been so aurally stimulated by a racing car since the death of the 20B rotary-powered Grand Am RX-8s over a decade ago.