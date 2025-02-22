The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH Is The Best Sounding Race Car In At Least A Decade
Aston Martin's new Valkyrie AMR-LMH hypercar racer is finally hitting the track for the first time in competition next weekend at in Qatar for the 1812KM race at Lusail circuit. The naturally-aspirated V12 machine is the only car in its class to run without any hybrid systems, it is the only car in the Hypercar class to actually be based on a road-legal chassis, and matches the Cadillac effort as the only other car without turbochargers. Aston is banking on the car's lower weight and simplicity to help it with tire longevity, fuel economy, and longevity, even if it hasn't yet proved it can turn the fastest lap times. Paired with The Heart of Racing team, Aston Martin will field cars in both IMSA and WEC this season, though the Valkyrie proved it wasn't yet ready for the rigors of the 24 Hours of Daytona in January and sat out IMSA's opening round. We have yet to see whether the Valkyrie can prove itself in the crucible of competition, but it has already won the hearts and minds of many sports car racing fanatics, because the car's high-RPM V12 shriek sounds like heaven on earth.
Sounds good to me
Adrian Hallmark, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda said: "This is a proud moment for Aston Martin. To be returning to the fight for overall honours at the 24 Hours of Le Mans exists at the very core of our values and marks a key milestone in our motor racing heritage. As the only hypercar born from the road to challenge at the top of sports car racing in both the WEC and IMSA, the Valkyrie is an embodiment of our enduring sporting ethos, one that has defined the brand for more than century."
In early testing the car sounded a bit muted, as Aston's tracks of choice required a relatively low 90dB sound limit. Both WEC and IMSA allow for a bit louder 110dB from its hypercar and GTP competitors, though there is talk of IMSA allowing the Aston to run a little louder for the sake of fan enjoyment and engagement. According to Aston the car runs at about 140dB without mufflers, so running unmuffled wouldn't be an option without a rules change. Valkyrie testing at Sebring seems to be an unmuffled version that sounds truly incredible. I haven't been so aurally stimulated by a racing car since the death of the 20B rotary-powered Grand Am RX-8s over a decade ago.
Bring it on
The World Endurance Championship recently posted the above video of the Valkyrie in race trim, and it's slightly quieter than it was in Florida, but not quite as quiet as the pre-season tests. Thankfully it still sounds incredible.
Aston Martin hasn't won overall in a major international endurance race really since it took the Le Mans 24 laurels home in 1959. Its 2025 contender is a bit on the back foot in terms of power and acceleration without a hybrid system, but perhaps with some serious work, it can be a contender. But even if the car never finds so much as a podium or a fastest lap, it's already working its way into motorsport history simply by dint of how good it sounds. Racing hasn't sounded this good in ages, as every series on the planet rushes to embrace overmuffled turbocharged engines and fancy hybrid tech. Can an old-school speed machine like the Aston find its place in the modern racing landscape, or is it destined to be an also-ran that fans remember for years to come as sounding great but failing to turn in results. We'll have to see how the cookie crumbles, but we're getting our first indication in Qatar shortly. I'll be watching intently.