Genesis Magma GT3 Concept Looks Awesome — And Ready To Go Racing Very Soon

Genesis shocked the world back in November when it unveiled the Magma GT concept, a mid-engine supercar that was created out of the brand's desire to potentially enter GT3 racing, now that it has entered the top Hypercar class in the FIA WEC series with the GMR-001. The Magma GT looked shockingly production-ready, and Genesis said that it designed from the outset with a race car in mind, instead of the road car being developed first and the racer coming later.

Now, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Genesis has revealed the Magma GT3 concept, which it says "reflects an exploration of GT3 category technical regulations through a performance-first design approach." The company is just calling this "a potential future vision" for how it wants to evolve its racing programs beyond LMDh, but this seems even more real than your typical race car concept — I mean, the regular Magma GT already looked production-ready, so I wouldn't expect the eventual real thing to change that much.

Full disclosure: Genesis flew me to France, put me up in a chateau and fed me lots of croissants so I could attend the 24 Hours of Le Mans, its first 24-hour endurance race.