Genesis GMR-001 Le Mans Hypercar Looks Mean In Eye-Searing Orange

We've known for a while now that Genesis, in addition to hunting for the apex of luxury, wants to dive headlong into the world of racing. Specifically, the company has its sights set on an overall win at Le Mans, and it's drip-fed us information about the chassis that it hopes will make that dream a reality: The GMR-001, for Genesis Magma Racing. But while we've seen renderings and scale models, Genesis hasn't shown the actual full-scale GMR-001 in the flesh — at least, not until last night.

At a media event on April 15 ahead of the New York International Auto Show, Genesis revealed the full-size, fully-liveried GMR-001. It has some notable changes from the initial concept — note the Genesis pentagon grille design beneath the front badge, which looks more pronounced than before — but the biggest change is to see the GMR-001 in scale and color. The Magma Racing name is apt, because this LMH chassis is hot.