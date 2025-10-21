Aston Martin's Worst Prototype Only Raced Twice, And Never Finished Once

It's been a slow, albeit gorgeous-sounding, return to prototype racing for Aston Martin. The Valkyrie's long-awaited 2025 debut in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) & IMSA's WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns the British brand to the top level of endurance racing for the first time in a decade, bringing a tremendous V12 soundtrack with it. While the Valkyrie had to skip the 24 Hours of Daytona to find more speed, things started to come to life during the tail end of the year as the Heart of Racing team drove the hypercar to a top five finish at the 6 Hours of Fuji and a podium at Petit Le Mans.

However, those deep in sports car racing lore already know the Valkyrie has seen far more success than Aston's most prior attempt at prototype racing. Back in 2010, Aston saw great success in endurance racing. Their DBR9 was winning, earning class wins at Le Mans and taking championships in GT1, while their Lola B08/60 prototype was starting to challenge the diesel-powered dynamos of Audi and Peugeot. With an LMP1 regulation change in 2011, Aston Martin could keep running their Lola chassis, but saw the opportunity to start from scratch and build their own Le Mans challenger from the ground up.

However, the decision came from Aston's executives at the buzzer. Where other teams were preparing for years to make their new LMP1 entries, Aston Martin only had a matter of months. The result would be one of the most humiliating programs in modern motorsports history — the AMR-One.