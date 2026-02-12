Alpine Will Shutter WEC Hypercar Program After 2026

Alpine debuted a Le Mans Hypercar of its own creation in the FIA World Endurance Championship only two years ago. The French brand even brought a minority stake in Signatech, the team that raced its cars, as a sign of its long-term commitment. Alpine announced on Thursday that it will be withdrawing from the championship after the 2026 season. I don't know anyone who would describe three years as long-term.

The Alpine A424 hasn't seen much success after two seasons of competition. The program's highest achievement was its lone race victory at last year's 6 Hours of Fuji. Despite failing to finish higher than tenth at Le Mans, the car also collected three podiums at other WEC events. Instead of continuing to fight an uphill battle in endurance racing's congested top class, Alpine decided it would be best to solely focus on Formula 1. The brand's Grand Prix results are just as lackluster, but F1 has a much larger audience. Alpine CEO Philippe Krief said in a release: