Genesis Magma GT Concept Gets A Fantastically Luxe Interior (And Fab Green Paint)
When Genesis revealed the Magma GT concept back in November, the car already had a very production-ready exterior design, and it was even drivable, but Genesis wasn't ready to show us the interior yet. The windows were completely blacked out, and it seemed like the concept that drove on stage probably had a very bare-bones prototype cabin. But now, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Genesis has revealed an updated version of the Magma GT that has a full interior, and it looks fantastic — and unlike most mid-engine supercars, legitimately luxurious.
The company describes the Magma GT as a "luxury grand tourer," and says the interior is "a refined yet immersive cabin that reinterprets the modern luxury GT experience, balancing performance, comfort and craftsmanship." You'll probably be most excited by how the Magma GT eschews trendy big screens in favor of timepiece-inspired displays and plenty of analog controls, and nothing in here looks that far-fetched.
Full diclosure: Genesis brought me to France, fed me and put me up in a chateau to watch its 24 Hours of Le Mans debut
We love tactility
The tall, rising center console flows up onto the dashboard, which wraps around onto the doors with two tiers accented by lots of ambient lighting. The surfaces are a mix of heavily quilted leather and microsuede, and the bucket seats look more comfortable than most. As any good supercar should, the Magma GT doesn't have normal doors, using butterfly ones instead, and the door panels have intricate pull handles and some storage compartments. The thick door sills make us think the car is clearly using a carbon-fiber monocoque, too.
Sitting in front of the driver is a simple steering wheel with turn signal buttons, rotary controls for volume and the displays, and big metal paddles. There's a single round gauge that combines the analog tachometer with some smaller round displays inside of it, and floating on top of the dash are three more round displays that show things like speed, g-forces and other vehicle information. This is a setup we already know is coming to some Genesis road cars, like the upcoming GV90.
There's a small rectangular infotainment screen standing up in the center console, which has physical knobs for changing the temperature and a row of actual toggle switches. Behind a little storage cubby is the shifter, which looks like a vintage gated unit and is also finished with some ambient lighting. Other nice detail include door sill plates that say Magma in Korean, chunky window switches and what look like round air vents in the roof.
The outside is refreshed, too
In terms of the Magma GT's exterior design, not a lot has changed. The bigger difference is probably the shape of the side windows, though the door cutline itself is the same. There's a new V-shaped lip on the top edge of the rear end that acts as the CHMSL, and the taillights have a more refined shape. The diffuser is curvier, the central exhaust is slightly different, and the design of the front fender vent is more intricate. It's all pretty minor stuff, with the result being a car that looks even more production-ready than it did eight months ago. And, of course, there's that wonderful green paint.
The updated Magma GT has been shown alongside the Magma GT3 concept, which is a preview of what the race car version will look like. It looks cool as hell, and also much more ready for the track than you'd expect from a concept. Genesis also revealed two new versions of the X Gran Convertible concept that are actually drivable, too.