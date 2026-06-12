Genesis Magma GT Concept Gets A Fantastically Luxe Interior (And Fab Green Paint)

When Genesis revealed the Magma GT concept back in November, the car already had a very production-ready exterior design, and it was even drivable, but Genesis wasn't ready to show us the interior yet. The windows were completely blacked out, and it seemed like the concept that drove on stage probably had a very bare-bones prototype cabin. But now, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Genesis has revealed an updated version of the Magma GT that has a full interior, and it looks fantastic — and unlike most mid-engine supercars, legitimately luxurious.

Genesis

The company describes the Magma GT as a "luxury grand tourer," and says the interior is "a refined yet immersive cabin that reinterprets the modern luxury GT experience, balancing performance, comfort and craftsmanship." You'll probably be most excited by how the Magma GT eschews trendy big screens in favor of timepiece-inspired displays and plenty of analog controls, and nothing in here looks that far-fetched.

Full diclosure: Genesis brought me to France, fed me and put me up in a chateau to watch its 24 Hours of Le Mans debut