2026 Genesis GV60 Magma Sprints Into Production With 640 HP, Charting An Ambitious Course To A High-Performance Future

In terms of design the production GV60 Magma is just like the concept, with Genesis saying it avoided ostentatious or aggressive styling in favor of a look that "emphasizes the presence of subtle, untapped power." The Magma is nearly an inch lower to the ground than normal GV60s, and it has wider fender flares with blade-like elements to accentuate the stance. A new front bumper has three holes above the redesigned lower intakes that will be an identifying feature of Magma models, in addition to improving airflow and cooling and reducing lift. There are canards at the corner of the bumper, side skirts with three-hole details and a breather line that helps airflow, and a new rear bumper with an aerodynamically optimized diffuser. The functional rear wing is the centerpiece of the design, providing more downforce. Gone is the GV60's chrome trim, replaced by gloss black parts and dark metal accents. And, of course, it comes in that searing orange color.

On the inside the Magma gets Chamude suede-like material covering almost every surface, with distinctive quilting and orange and grey stitching throughout. The seatbelts are orange too, and the front seats are sportier buckets with thicker bolsters. The steering wheel is unique to the Magma, and all of the buttons and switches are high-gloss black or dark metal to minimize glare. (Before you ask, no, Genesis didn't send out any interior pictures under embargo.)

The GV60 Magma will be launching first in South Korea before coming to Europe and North America later in 2026, with pricing to be announced closer to its on-sale date. With the GV60 Performance starting at $73,370, expect the Magma to be around $85k. If you've got any questions about the GV60 Magma, leave them in the comment section below — in addition to getting up close and personal with the car tomorrow, I'll be going for a hot lap around Circuit Paul Ricard.