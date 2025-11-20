2026 Genesis GV60 Magma Sprints Into Production With 640 HP, Charting An Ambitious Course To A High-Performance Future
Genesis launched its new performance-focused Magma sub-brand with four concept cars last year, promising that at least one of them, the electric GV60 Magma, would be entering production soon. Well folks, soon is now. Genesis unveiled the production GV60 Magma at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France, on Thursday, which is the home of the Magma Racing team that will be entering the Le Mans Hypercar class next year. Genesis says actually entering motorsport was important for development of Magma road cars, especially given how much the brand talks about the GV60 Magma's on-track prowess, and the road car's engineering team worked closely with the motorsport arm.
Genesis says the GV60 was chosen to be the first Magma production model because it's the most youthful and forward-thinking, but more Magma models are in the works — the automaker says the launch of the GV60 Magma is setting up Genesis for its next ten years of success, with Magma as the cornerstone of the now-ten-year-old brand's evolution. José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company and Genesis, says "we're not just building high-performance vehicles; we're redefining what a luxury high performance brand can be when Korean innovation meets global ambition."
Plenty of power
As expected, the GV60 Magma shares a lot with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N that rides on the same platform. In boost mode its dual-motor setup produces 641 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque, the same amount of horses as the Hyundai but 15 more torques; in normal driving it has 601 hp and 546 lb-ft. (The GV60 Performance only has 483 hp and 516 lb-ft.) That boost mode is available for up to 15 seconds (longer than in normal GV60s) by pressing a button on the steering wheel, and the higher output is also enabled when launch control is used. Do that, and the GV60 Magma will accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, a couple ticks slower than Hyundai's estimates for the Ioniq 5 N. Keep the throttle pinned and the GV60 Magma will reach 125 mph in 10.9 seconds, and it'll keep going to a top speed of 164 mph. Genesis says the maximum output range of the rear motor has been extended for more stable performance even at higher speeds. Providing juice for those motors is an 84-kWh battery pack with an 800-volt architecture, so you'll be able to DC fast-charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, and the battery and thermal management system has been improved.
Genesis fitted the GV60 Magma with wider 21-inch wheels wrapped in model-specific 275-width Pirelli tires, and it has larger 15.7-inch front brake discs with monoblock calipers. To achieve the ideal balance of ride comfort and cornering ability engineers reworked the electronically controlled suspension's geometry, roll center and end-of-travel control system, and there are hydro g-bushings up front and dual-layer bushings in the rear crossmember for reduced vibration and impacts. As this still needs to be a nice luxury car at the end of that day, the Magma has active noise cancelation, reinforced door seals and sound-insulating glass. Still, Genesis says the GV60 Magma weighs 4,938 pounds, only about 100 pounds more than a normal GV60 or Ioniq 5 N.
It's got virtual gear shifts and a drift mode
Like the Ioniq, the GV60 Magma has a bunch of technology features designed to make it as fun to drive as possible, especially on track. Chief among them is the virtual gear shift system, which replicates the sensations and driving dynmaics of an internal-combustion engine by adjusting the power, torque and regenerative braking. In addition to the VGS shifts, the GV60 Magma produces sounds of a high-revving engine, and like in the Ioniq, there should be multiple sounds to choose from. A drift mode does what it says on the tin, optimizing the chassis features and power distribution for rear-wheel-focused hooning, and a High-Performance Battery Control system optimizes battery temperatures for improved on-track performance.
Separate from having those features turned on, there are three drive modes: Sprint, GT, and My Mode, the last of which lets drivers customize their settings for things like the stability control, electronic limited-slip differential, and other performance items. A Magma Mode displays a three-circle layout in the gauge cluster with performance driving data like G-forces and motor and battery temperatures, and the head-up display shows a simplified view of things like speed and remaining boost time. Turn on VGS and HPBC and the gauge cluster will show even more info like a performance timer and pedal inputs.
Functional aerodynamics
In terms of design the production GV60 Magma is just like the concept, with Genesis saying it avoided ostentatious or aggressive styling in favor of a look that "emphasizes the presence of subtle, untapped power." The Magma is nearly an inch lower to the ground than normal GV60s, and it has wider fender flares with blade-like elements to accentuate the stance. A new front bumper has three holes above the redesigned lower intakes that will be an identifying feature of Magma models, in addition to improving airflow and cooling and reducing lift. There are canards at the corner of the bumper, side skirts with three-hole details and a breather line that helps airflow, and a new rear bumper with an aerodynamically optimized diffuser. The functional rear wing is the centerpiece of the design, providing more downforce. Gone is the GV60's chrome trim, replaced by gloss black parts and dark metal accents. And, of course, it comes in that searing orange color.
On the inside the Magma gets Chamude suede-like material covering almost every surface, with distinctive quilting and orange and grey stitching throughout. The seatbelts are orange too, and the front seats are sportier buckets with thicker bolsters. The steering wheel is unique to the Magma, and all of the buttons and switches are high-gloss black or dark metal to minimize glare. (Before you ask, no, Genesis didn't send out any interior pictures under embargo.)
The GV60 Magma will be launching first in South Korea before coming to Europe and North America later in 2026, with pricing to be announced closer to its on-sale date. With the GV60 Performance starting at $73,370, expect the Magma to be around $85k. If you've got any questions about the GV60 Magma, leave them in the comment section below — in addition to getting up close and personal with the car tomorrow, I'll be going for a hot lap around Circuit Paul Ricard.