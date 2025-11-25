Production Genesis Magma GT Supercar Will Have A Full Lineup Of Variants, From A Roadster To GT3 And Clubsport Models

This isn't the first time the Genesis brand has expressed a desire to do a supercar. First there was the Essentia concept in 2018, then the X Gran Berlinetta and X Gran Racer concepts in 2023 and 2024, respectively, that were Vision Gran Turismo creations — though the X Gran Berlinetta is actually a functional V8-powered thing in real life. But the Magma GT show car that was brought out in France is by far the most real and ready one yet. It seems like Genesis is quite far along in the project, as there's nothing about its design that doesn't look like it could go into production tomorrow.

The automaker dreamt of going into both the Hypercar class and GT racing at the same time, and Donckerwolke said once business plans were thought up, it quickly became apparent that it would make more sense to create the Magma GT as a fully fleshed-out, mass-produced vehicle instead of just building a couple hundred to fulfill GT3 homologation requirements. "The Magma GT was born from the need to be competitive in GT3," he said, "Everything we do is defining what we need to be competitive. Why not use that work to sell production cars that are street legal?" Harrer added that there's a dedicated team developing the Magma GT who are working closely with the brand's designers.

"If we do it, it's a complete lifecycle of products," Donckerwolke said. What you see here is a representation of the base model Magma GT, but Donckerwolke said they're already planning on "adding an S, GTS, roadster, lightweight version, clubsport version, GT3 specs but still street legal, to GT3 R only for racing." The base GT and the GT3 R race car will be the first to come out, with the rest of the lineup filled in down the line. I'm sure the enthusiasts at Genesis could think up even more variants, too — Donckerwolke himself admits he owns more Porsche 911s than anyone should have, and Porsche obviously knows how to come up with new kinds of sports cars. Still, despite acknowledging the 911 analogue and the smartness of Porsche's strategy, Donckerwolke and Harrer both say they aren't just chasing the 911 with the Magma GT, as it'll be in a league of its own (and that's an impossible task, anyway).