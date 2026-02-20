Tesla Will Sell A Sub-$60,000 Cybertruck For Just 10 Days As Elon Musk's Business Decisions Become Even More Bizarre

The Cybertruck has fallen well short of the sales success Tesla CEO Elon Musk had hoped for. Now, in an effort to boost what little sales it brings in, the automaker is introducing a cheaper version of the truck and slashing the cost of the top-of-the-line Cyberbeast from $117,235 to $102,235, including destination. Of course, it's still nowhere near the $39,990 price Musk promised when it was first introduced many moons ago.

The Cybertruck lineup now starts with the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive at $62,235, including destination. It undercuts the short-lived stripped-out RWD version of the truck we saw last year. While that might sound like a big win for freaks who still want a Cybertruck, there's a massive catch: Musk wrote on X, the everything app, that the new price will last just 10 days. After that? Well, who the hell knows? Maybe the price goes up. Maybe this cheap truck is discontinued forever. There's no way to know what Musk's curious brain will come up with next. From Reuters:

With the price cut, Tesla looks to be discontinuing its "Luxe Package" for the model that included Supervised Full Self-Driving and free access to its Supercharger network. Tesla had added the package to its lineup last August when it raised the price of the pickup truck. The head of Tesla's Cybertruck program, Siddhant Awasthi, announced his departure from the company in November last year amid slow sales. Musk has diverted his attention from EV manufacturing to other business lines, looking to transform Tesla into a robotics and self-driving company. Tesla sales have notably sagged as it has introduced fewer new models over the last several years while rivals snatch market share. Musk's far-right political rhetoric and the elimination of EV incentives have also alienated some customers. The broader EV market has slowed since September, when the Trump administration ended the $7,500 federal tax credits. Price cuts have become a key part of Tesla's 2026 strategy, lowering entry prices to attract more cost-conscious buyers.

This news comes on the heels of news that the Model S and Model X would be discontinued so that Tesla's California factory could be used to make humanoid robots. There sure is a ton of strange stuff going on at Tesla at the moment, but as long as the green line on its meme stock continues to go up, I don't think anyone really cares.

We'll be sure to check back in a week and a half to see what the Cybertruck's new base price is and if the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive still exists.