Tesla Releases Stripped-Out RWD Cybertruck That Is So Much Worse For Not Much Less Money

It's not just in specs where the base Cybertruck is a big downgrade. One of the bigger losses is the adaptive air suspension with adjustable ride height that the upper models get, with the rear-drive Cybertruck just making do with an adaptive coil-spring suspension. Gone is the powered tonneau cover, which isn't even an option on the rear-drive truck, though for $750 a soft tonneau is available that Tesla says increases range by 12 miles — but it ships separately and you have to install it yourself. In the bed itself the base truck doesn't have the underfloor storage compartment, it has "standard" bed lamps instead of "premium" ones, there are no L-tracks in the bed, and it also doesn't have the 240v outlet and two 120v outlets that the other Cybertrucks do.

Tesla says the headlights don't have the "signature lamps" of the other Cybertrucks, which I believe is the light bar at the top of the nose, but all of Tesla's images still show it — maybe it has less functionality or something. The light bar at the rear is also removed for the rear-drive truck, and it loses its tinted windows, too. Inside, the base Cybertruck has cloth upholstery instead of the nicer leather-like material in the other models, and a "standard" center console instead of a "premium" one. It loses the ventilation for the front seats and heating for the rear seats, though the fronts are still heated. The 9.4-inch display for rear passengers is taken out, the sound system is brought down to 7 speakers instead of 15 (a Honda Civic Sport has 8), and the active noise cancelation is taken out — all the better to hear to hear people yelling obscenities at you as you drive by. Also removed for the base Cybertruck are the two 120v outlets in the cabin and the HEPA air filter.