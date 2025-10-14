Tesla Cybertruck Sales Are In The Toilet

Who could have seen this coming? Tesla Cybertruck sales have completely tanked — falling by more than half in just a year. Tesla apparently sold about 5,400 Cybertrucks in the third quarter. That's still far too many, but it does represent a 62.6% drop from the same time last year, according to data from Cox Automotive.

This fall, rather stunningly, comes despite the fact that Tesla — and the broader EV market as a whole — had a record-setting Q3 as buyers snatched up electric cars before the federal EV tax credit expired. In any case, it's just further proof that CEO Elon Musk's speculation that Tesla could end up building a quarter million Cybertrucks a year was nothing but junk marketing. From Business Insider:

Nearly two years after its launch, the stainless steel-clad pickup is nowhere near that lofty target, with Tesla having sold around 16,000 Cybertrucks so far in 2025. The futuristic electric pickup is also lagging behind Ford's F-150 Lightning, its main rival. Ford sold 10,000 Lightnings in the third quarter, according to Cox data. Tesla has struggled to find a market for the Cybertruck. Early versions of the electric truck went for around $100,000 when it launched in November 2023, well above the $39,990 starting price Musk advertised at its 2019 unveiling.

I'll tell you what, folks, this isn't shocking. There are a billion reasons why the Cybertruck hasn't been a good seller, but to save everyone time, I'll highlight the main one. The biggest reason the Cybertruck doesn't sell is because of Musk himself. Elon is the Cybertruck and the Cybertruck is Elon. The two are linked at the hip, and no other vehicle in Tesla's lineup more personifies Elon Musk than the Cybertruck. When people see a Model Y or Model 3 on the road, for the most part, they don't think about Musk. However, when they see a Cybertruck, it's the first thing on their mind. The second thing is, "Oh God, get that away from me."

Oh, it also doesn't help that it's unsafe, unreliable, expensive, impractical, and ugly.