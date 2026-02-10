We do a lot for love. We work at it every day, but it's good work — work worth doing. I'm sure there are people in your life who'll tell you the same. Hell, you probably feel the same way, and if you don't, I hope you find that soon, because you deserve it.

In any case, I've been thinking a lot about what goes into love lately, mostly because I've been listening to a lot of Cameron Winter. If you're not in your 20s or live in New York (or you didn't catch SNL a couple of weeks ago), you may not have heard of him, but his breakout song is called "Love Takes Miles." In the song, which is a single from his album "Heavy Metal," one of the first things Winter talks about is how "love will make you fit it all in the car," and damn, did that hit me hard.

I can't really tell you how this happens, but every time my fiancée and I head to her parents' or mine, we somehow end up bringing back more stuff to our New York City apartment than we left with. Now, don't get me wrong, we also bring plenty of stuff with us to their houses as well. Oftentimes, I'll do five or six trips up and down the stairs to whatever car I'm driving that week just to fill it with whatever is coming with us to Pennsylvania or New Jersey, and it was no different with the Polestar.

This time was supposed to be different, though. We were bringing back some old clothes she wasn't wearing anymore, so I was actually sort of excited, and I thought to myself, "Surely, we will not have as much to bring back to New York this time." It meant I wasn't going to need to trek up and down the stairs over and over just to unload the 4's trunk and frunk. Welp, that didn't happen, and I've got this gorgeous antique washstand to thank. If you're ever in the area, head to Plains Antiques and Home Furnishings. They've got some killer stuff.