Ford Worker Who Called Trump A 'Pedophile Protector' Reportedly No Longer Suspended

When factory worker TJ Sabula called President Trump a "pedophile protector," during a visit to a Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan last month, Ford suspended him. At the time, though, it wasn't clear whether Sabula's suspension would ultimately lead to Ford firing him. He had the United Auto Workers Union's support, but even if he wasn't fired, would he even want to come back? That remains to be seen, but according to industry reporter Phoebe Wall Howard, the sources she's spoken with say Sabula's suspension has been lifted.

In a recent post on Substack, Howard reports her sources say that, not only is Sabula no longer suspended, he's also still "a member of UAW Local 600 in Dearborn and employed by Ford." Whether he's already back on the job or still taking some time off isn't clear, though, and she was unable to reach Sabula to talk about his plans. Personally, I choose to believe he didn't return her call because he's on a beach somewhere, sipping cold, fruity drinks and not answering his phone, but that's more headcanon than a fact supported by evidence.

When Howard contacted Ford for a statement, the representative declined, saying "the company does not comment on personnel matters." Meanwhile, Laura Dickerson, a UAW vice president who oversees the union's Ford division, said the UAW still supports Sabula and has done its best to ensure he's treated fairly according to the terms of the contract, but she also said she couldn't comment further. That said, multiple unnamed sources reportedly told Howard that the contract Ford signed with the UAW would allow Sabula to take personal leave if he wanted to