Aston Martin (The Carmaker) Sells Aston Martin (The F1 Team)

Aston Martin officially announced this week that it is selling Aston Martin. Specifically, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc, the carmaker that has been giving James Bond his wheels for decades, has signed a binding letter of intent to sell its stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. The undisclosed buyer is taking the stake at $146 million, resulting in a valuation of the team as a whole at $3.2 billion. In other words, Aston Martin only ever had a 4.6% stake in Aston Martin anyway and is now looking to cash in its chips.

And boy does it need the money. As Bloomberg lays out, the company is not in good financial health at the moment. The maker of the Vantage, Vanquish, DB12 and DBX has lost half its stock value in the last year, also known as "ouch." Second-quarter revenue dropped 34%, partly due to lower than expected demand for its supercars like the Valkyrie and upcoming Valhalla.

Worst of all, of course, is the new tariff regime affecting exports to the United States. While a deal between the U.S. and UK does lower the auto tariff to 10% from the ridiculous 27.5% it reached, that's still four times bigger than what it's historically been. Worse, the deal only gives that 10% rate to the first 100,000 vehicles shipped in a year, on a first-come first-served basis. After that, it's back to 27.5%, baby. For small volume makers like Aston, that's terrible news.