Stellantis Takes Massive $26.5 Billion Hit On EV Pullback

Stellantis just announced it got kicked in the nuts so hard it threw up a little bit. Well, actually that might be underselling what's going on. You see, the company just took on €22.2 billion (about $26.5 billion) in charges related to its electric vehicle program pullback. That number dwarfs writedowns suffered by Ford and General Motors that have come in response to changing regulations from the Trump administration and an overall cooldown of the EV market.

The news caused the Milan-listed stock to drop nearly 25% to their lowest levels since the group was created in 2021. In a statement, CEO Antonio Filosa said the charges are largely a reflection of overestimating the pace of the EV transition that "distanced us from many car buyers' real-world needs, means and desires." From Reuters:

"The reset we have announced today is part of the decisive process we started in 2025, to once again make our customers and their preferences our guiding star." Alongside tariffs, slower demand in top market China, and cheap competition from Chinese manufacturers, legacy automakers are having to grapple with a slower-than-expected take-up of EVs, particularly in the U.S. where President Donald Trump has rolled back subsidies and dismissed green technologies. [...] Fabio Caldato, portfolio manager at AcomeA SGR, which owns Stellantis shares, told Reuters that higher-than-expected charges had become more likely after hefty impairments by GM and Ford in recent months. [...] The charges, booked in results for the second half of 2025, mainly relate to re-aligning models with customer preferences and new emission rules in the U.S., "reflecting significantly reduced expectations for EV products", Stellantis said. They also reflect reductions to the group's EV supply chain, revised estimates for contractual warranty provisions due to poor product quality, and previously announced job cuts in Europe. The writedowns include about 6.5 billion euros in cash payments expected to be spread over four years from 2026.

Filosa got to work right away with scaling back Stellantis' EV ambitions when he took over for former-CEO Carlos Tavares last year. Part of that includes the news that the company will sell a 49% stake in a battery joint venture it has in Canada to South Korean partner LG Energy Solution.

It's now expected that Stellantis' preliminary net loss will be between €19 and €21 billion in the second fiscal half of 2025, and it won't pay a dividend this year. Cash burn is also expcted to be between €1.4 and €1.6 billion in the second half.

For those keeping score at home, the $26.5 billion writedown Stellantis is taking far exceeds Ford's at $19.5 billion, General Motors at $6 billion and Volkswagen/Porsche at $3.5 billion. It's rough out there.