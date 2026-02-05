A New Xterra Is Coming In 2028 Along With A Slew Of Other Body-On-Frame Nissans And Infinitis

Nissan's President and CEO Ivan Espinosa has big plans for the brand, and it looks to be starting with a handful of body-on-frame SUVs and the revival of the long-dead Xterra nameplate — something we've been telling you about for a while. Dealers got a preview of the two-row Xterra, which is expected to come out in the second half of 2028, at the company's National Automobile Dealers Association meeting in Las Vegas. Apparently, it's aimed squarely at Jeep and will offer some sort of electrified powertrain. From Automotive News:

The electrified off-roader is the first of five U.S.-built models on a new body-on-frame platform. The lineup will include an Infiniti variant and new generations of the Pathfinder, Frontier and Infiniti QX60. [President of Smith Automotive Group near Atlanta, Scott] Smith described the Xterra as a "radical-looking," beefy, full-size truck with big tires, a muscular grille and a no-frills, rugged focus. Charlie Hicks, CEO of Hicks Automotive Group in Texas, said the new Xterra carries the DNA of the original but has a modern twist. "There's an aggression to it," Hicks said.

Of course, Nissan is going to have its work cut out for it if it hopes to compete with the likes of Jeep, Ford and Toyota when it comes to an off-road focused SUV. That market is — at this point — pretty damn saturated, but the Xterra has always been a cool rig, so I certainly welcome its return.

As we reported last year, it's widely expected the Xterra will get some sort of hybrid V6, perhaps even a PHEV that'll offer about 75 miles of range. I'd expect that motor to end up in the four other body-on-frame products as well.

Folks, I'm starting to think Nissan might be back.