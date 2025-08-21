2026 Jeep Cherokee Blends Macho Looks With A Standard 37-MPG Hybrid Powertrain For $36,995

All 2026 Jeep Cherokees are powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-4 engine and two electric motors that send a respectable total of 210 horsepower and 230 pound-feet of torque through an ECVT to all four wheels. The electric motors are powered by a 1.08-kWh battery pack that's exclusively charged via brake regeneration, and Jeep estimates the powertrain should provide a competitive 37 mpg combined and a maximum cruising range of over 500 miles.

The new Cherokee is built on Stellantis' supremely flexible STLA Large unibody platform that also underpins the Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger EV, which could explain why Jeep estimates its weight at a somewhat portly 4,295 pounds. At 188.1 inches long, it's about five inches longer than the Subaru Forester and around three inches longer than a CR-V. Compared to the last generation of Cherokee, the new one is about the same width and height, but it's five inches longer and importantly the wheelbase is about six inches longer. The new Cherokee's cargo capacity behind the rear seats is up by 6 cubic feet, and with the rear seats folded cargo capacity is larger by over 13 cubic feet. Strangely, rear-seat legroom is decreased by two inches to 38.5 inches, but shoulder room is up a bit and hip room gains almost six inches, which should help the back seats feel spacious.

Jeep is supposed to be a maker of rugged, off-road capable SUVs, so all Cherokees do come standard with Jeep Active Drive, which operates in two-wheel-drive until the car determines all wheels need to be engaged with up to a 50:50 torque split. It has best-in-class approach and departure angles of 19.6 degrees and 29.4 degrees respectively, but a middling 8 inches of ground clearance — the Subaru Forester Hybrid has 8.7 inches of ground clearance. It's likely that Jeep will bring more off-road oriented Cherokee trims to market in the coming years, but there's no mention of that just yet.