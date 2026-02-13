Stellantis Puts Out 'Do Not Drive' Warning On 225,000 Vehicles Still Haunted By Recalled Takata Airbags

Remember the Takata airbag scandal, which turned millions of the inflatable safety devices into ticking time bombs aimed directly at people's faces? It happened a while ago, but unfortunately these airbags are still killing people. Stellantis has just issued a "do not drive" order covering about 225,000 older vehicles that still contain the faulty airbags, according to NHTSA. The order covers the following models and model years:

2003–2010 Dodge Ram (15V312, 15V313, 16V352, 16V947, 18V021, 19V018)

2004–2009 Dodge Durango (15V313, 16V352, 16V947, 18V021)

2005–2011 Dodge Dakota (15V313, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2005–2008 Dodge Magnum (15V313, 16V352)

2006–2015 Dodge Charger (15V313, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2007–2009 Chrysler Aspen (15V313, 16V352, 16V947, 18V021)

2008–2014 Dodge Challenger (15V444, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2005–2015 Chrysler 300 (15V313, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2007–2016 Jeep Wrangler (16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2006–2009 Mitsubishi Raider (15V313, 16V352)

If these airbags are so dangerous, why is the "do not drive" order being issued now instead of 10 years ago with the original recalls? Stellantis explains this in a statement to CBS News:

"This action is intended to accelerate the repair of the remaining affected vehicles to safeguard owners, their families and the general public from the risk of serious injury or death," Stellantis said in a statement. "Over time, the chemical propellant inside certain Takata inflators can degrade, particularly in hot and humid conditions, increasing the risk of rupture during airbag deployment and the potential for metal fragments to enter the vehicle cabin."

In other words, the risk of an airbag turning into a claymore mine increases over time, which is why this issue has become even more serious in older vehicles than it once was. It's important to note that Stellantis is far from the only manufacturer who has issued "do not drive" orders for this problem over the years. NHTSA also lists Honda, BMW, Ford, Nissan, Mazda, and even Toyota (plus the Pontiac Vibe, a twin of the Toyota Matrix) having "do not drive" orders for affected vehicles in addition to Stellantis brands.