Aston Martin Puts 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 Safety Car Up For Sale, Do With This Information What You Will

The Autotrader listing notes that this Vantage appeared at 20 Grand Prix weekends between 2021 and 2023. As with any safety car, it performed the same duty for Formula 2 and Formula 3, the world championship's support series over those seasons. The listing added:

"This car was used for the controversial deployment that saw Max Verstappen win the Abu Dhabi GP, and ultimately the 2021 World Drivers' Championship ahead of Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the race. We will leave you to your own conclusions of what should have happened at this race, but this is the Safety Car that created history in one of the most memorable season finales."

In fairness to the Vantage, it played no role in actually making the decision to restart the race with only a single lap to go. It was all Michael Masi. The Australian race official was unexpectedly thrust into the position of F1 race director after the unexpected death of Charlie Whiting on the eve of the 2019 season. Masi never gained the authority that Whiting had within the paddock after three seasons.

To create a more amenable working relationship, the teams encouraged Masi to open Pandora's box. During the later stages of the 2021 season, Masi started openly negotiating officiating decisions with the teams. The team principals were generally pleased with the "common sense" approach that seemed more straightforward than letting the race stewards do their job. However, Masi saw he moved an inch and took a mile. With that positive feedback, he started officiating the title fight between Verstappen and Hamilton with a gladiatorial "let them race" approach. When both title contenders entered the Abu Dhabi season finale tied at the top of the points standings, Masi declared he'd do everything in his power to end the race under green flag conditions. The team bosses agreed. We know what happened from there.