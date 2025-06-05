2026 Ram 1500 Brings Back The Hemi V8 And Gets A 'Symbol Of Protest' Badge To Show You Won

Back in 2003, a Harvard professor published a book that argued that 95% of purchases in this country are made using subconscious need rather than logic and reason. If you're a Jalopnik reader, you know car purchases are probably closer to 100%. The roar of an engine will cause the heart to veto the mind every time, which is why when Ram buyers demanded that the company return the inefficient but growly 5.7-liter V8 Hemi engine to its trucks, the brand listened. Now, just two years after dropping the V8, customers will be able to confidently purchase a Hemi in their 2026 Ram 1500, even though the engine is inferior in performance to the Hurricane twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six that replaced the V8.

Perhaps, Ram might be a victim of its own effective advertising here. Ram dropped the V8 option in 2024, but everyone still remembers the "that thing got a Hemi?" commercial from way back in 2004. It's to the point that Dodge referenced it when revealing the return of the Hemi to the Ram 1500. All anyone wants is that Hemi. Need the Hemi. Gotta have the Hemi. Despite the fact that the Hurricane inline-6 pumps out 540 horsepower and 541 pound-feet of torque to the Hemi's 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. You've got to give the people what they want, even if what they want is less efficient and less powerful. Ram is even giving the Hemi-powered trucks a new "Symbol of Protest" badge to tell its customers how right they were for wanting the V8 back.