This Extremely Rare Aston Martin Cygnet Is Living A Rough Life In Rome

So picture this, I'm waiting in line outside the Basilica of Santa Maria in Cosmedin to stick my hand in the Bocca della Verità, (You know, like the scene in Roman Holiday with Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck?), and what drives by but maybe the rarest street car I've ever laid eyes on. There is was, resplendent in Aston Martin's then-signature Madagascar Orange, the greatest Japanese-British collaboration since the Beatles played the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo circa 1966. There it is, the elusive Aston Martin Cygnet.

My jaw damn near hit the floor when I saw this four-seater city car with a winged badge roll through the piazza. Underneath it's no more exciting than any other Toyota (née Scion) iQ. It's the same 1.3-liter 97-horsepower inline four, it still does naught to sixty in 11.8 seconds, and it still drives just as wobbly as its tall greenhouse might suggest. Easily among the least sporty and least quick things to ever wear the famed badge of Gaydon, the Cygnet is a magnificent wonder of European car history.

While standing on the sidewalk, mouth agape and i-telephone camera pointed, I couldn't find the words to explain to my wife and our family the importance of what we'd just witnessed. To them, this was just another small car in a sea of European and Chinese-built small cars. Being that this occurred on what was our tenth day in Italy, the sight of tiny cars was no longer a thing of wonder, it had become commonplace. But this was no regular tiny car, it had nice leather and a cool grille! Why couldn't they understand that this car signified a boondoggle for Aston Martin, and allegedly sold fewer than 600 units worldwide!