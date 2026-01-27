2026 Honda Prelude Is Enjoyable To Drive But Feels Underbaked

Activated by a big button in the center console is the S+ Shift system, which aims to mimic the feel and operation of a dual-clutch transmission with eight gears. You can either leave the system to its own devices where it shifts like a normal automatic, or use the nice metal paddle shifters to do it yourself. S+ Shift can be turned on in any of the different drive modes, and it's tuned to match the vibe of each one, though I don't really know why you would use it outside of Sport mode. Honda says that in Sport the system "delivers the exhilaration of a high-revving naturally aspirated engine, complete with deliberately increased gear-shift shock, vibrations, engine sounds and active downshifting during deceleration." I'm not so sure about any of that.

The system does an alright job of knowing when to downshift in normal driving, but there are many instances where it keeps me in a higher "gear" as I'm braking for a corner and doesn't downshift quickly enough. It also doesn't react quickly enough when I get back on the power, and unless I have my foot absolutely pinned to the floor, it automatically upshifts well before the engine's redline. Using the paddles is the way to go, as the system at least reacts quickly when either one is pulled, but even then it certainly doesn't make the Prelude feel like it has an eager, high-revving powertrain. Part of this problem could be due to the number of simulated gears. Eight feels like overkill, and I can't imagine there would be any downsides to going with six instead — maybe Honda didn't so that the car would still be efficient if you want to do a long highway stint with S+ on, but I don't know why anyone would do that.

Daniel Golson / Jalopnik

As for extra vibrations and gear shift shock? I experience none of that, either as a driver or passenger. Upshifting or downshifting using the paddles results in essentially zero physical feedback aside from the sounds of the engine, the obvious change in revs and the visual of the gear indicator changing numbers in the gauge cluster. A normal automatic transmission in a more boring car provides a more noticeable kick in your back when downshifting. When S+ Shift is turned off, in Sport mode the Prelude still mimics the actions of a transmission instead of a direct-drive setup or CVT, modulating the engine rpm as if it's shifting. There's basically no perceptible difference in how that feels versus the shifts with S+ on, and in neither situation does it feel like real shifts are actually happening.

The S+ Shift system isn't totally useless, as it is nice to be able to control the shifts when on a canyon road, but at the same time it's not exciting enough to make me actually want to do so. I have just as much fun driving the car with the system off as I do with it on, and I don't think that should be the case. (Making matters worse, S+ doesn't keep the car in manual mode, as it'll still shift for you even if you've just been using the paddles.) It's a far cry from a car like the Genesis GV60 Magma, which is so viscerally engaging that it could fool even a blindfolded race car driver into thinking they were in something with a real DCT.