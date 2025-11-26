The Nissan Z Is Going Build-To-Order So You Can Actually Find The Spec You Want

Cars in the United States are continually getting more and more boring, but it's not American car buyers' fault. It's the fault of our dealers, which always spec safe cars that won't sit on the lot waiting for just the right buyer — meaning boring colors and boring option packages. That's a shame on any car, but especially on gorgeous performance cars like the Nissan Z. The Z deserves better than dealer spec sheets, and it seems Nissan agrees because it's changing up how the car will be sold. Soon, the Z will go build-to-order, so you can actually get your hands on that color you want.

The Drive spoke with Michael Soutter from Nissan, who explained the change. It doesn't sound like the Z will be exclusively build-to-order, at least not immediately, but the priority for the model's construction will now be customer orders rather than dealer stock. The idea, it seems, is to limit the amount of time that Zs need to languish on dealer lots before sale — and the amount of cash Nissan has to put on the hood to move them.