Production 2026 Honda Prelude Revealed With A Potentially Ideal Mix Of Efficiency And Driver Engagement

As we expected, the Prelude shares its powertrain with the Civic hybrid. It pairs a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-4 with two electric motors, one a generator motor mated to the engine and the other a traction motor connected to the driveshaft, which can regenerate energy on deceleration. Honda hasn't said how big the battery pack is, but it's mounted under the cargo floor. Total output is 200 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque sent to the front wheels, exactly the same as in the Civic. No performance specs have been given yet, but Car and Driver got a Civic Sport Touring Hybrid from 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, which isn't bad at all, and thanks to stickier tires the Prelude should be even quicker.

Daniel Golson / Jalopnik

The Prelude also uses Honda's eCVT, but it introduces a new system called S+ Shift that "simulates a real performance transmission experience," complete with metal paddle shifters that feel very satisfying to click. Activated with a big button on the center console, Honda says S+ Shift delivers quick "shifts" and has traditional transmission functions like blips on downshifts, rev matching and gear holding. Turning it on brings up a tachometer on the gauge cluster and automatically kicks the engine on, but it can be used in any of the drive modes.

Honda also isn't telling us fuel economy numbers, but it should be about the same as the Civic Hybrid's — maybe even better, as the Prelude seems much slipperier and has integrated aerodynamic features like a front under spoiler and functional fender vents. The EPA rates the Civic Sport Touring at 48 mpg combined, 50 mpg city and 47 mpg highway, so even if the Prelude ends up being a bit less efficient than that, it'll still be easily the most efficient sporty car you can buy, especially in terms of two-doors.