It's Donald Trump's Fault The 2026 Honda Prelude Costs This Much
I'm sure by now you've either seen or participated in Honda Prelude pricing discourse. At $43,195 — including a destination — the 200-horsepower hybrid coupe seems to be a bit too much money for most folks on the internet to swallow. Well, like most issues in today's world, you can actually blame President Donald Trump for causing the problem. I know it might sound strange, but when you look at what Honda is charging for the Prelude in Canada, it makes sense. The 2026 Prelude costs about $5,620 less for our neighbors up north.
The 2026 Prelude, Civic Type R suspension and all, starts at CA$49,990 in Canada (about $52,961 with fees included). Converted, that works out to approximately $35,464 and $37,571 in U.S. dollars, using the exchange rate of November 26. I should give a quick shoutout to CarScoops, which first noticed the discrepancy. All in all, it works out to be about a 14% price difference between the USDM and CDM Prelude.
As I'm sure you know, the U.S. — at the behest of Trump — slaps a 15% tariff on all cars imported from Japan. Canada, on the other hand, is part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, according to CarScoops. That means Japanese-built cars can qualify for a 0% duty. Of course, automakers try to absorb some tariff costs when they can, but that's not always the case, which seems to be what's happening here.
I reached out to Honda to see what the deal was, and the automaker more or less confirmed my Trump-related suspicions. Naturally, there was some hedging, so as not to drop all the blame at Trump's feet, but this statement from a Honda spokesperson makes the matter seem fairly clear:
The U.S. and Canada are different markets and the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) is set independently in each market for a new vehicle based on a number of factors including import costs, duties, exchange rates, etc. American Honda is actively working to minimize the impact of tariffs on our customers.
The Price of a Prelude
I go back and forth on whether the Prelude is worth its price or not. I was lucky enough to drive it on track for an admittedly short amount of time, and it was certainly a lot of fun thanks to its Civic Type R suspension and the silly-yet-enjoyable S+ Shift system that simulates seven gears. Hell, even the 200 hp, 232 pound-feet of torque hybrid drivetrain is peppy, but I can't help think about how, for a few grand more, you can just get a Civic Type R.
Sure, 46 mpg city, 41 mpg highway and 44 mpg combined is nothing to sneeze at, and the Prelude will almost certainly be a better touring car than the CTR, but it's a bit of a hard pill to swallow at $43,000 and change. I've got a feeling that people would feel much a lot differently about the Prelude and its price in the U.S. if it were more closely aligned with what it costs in Canada, but alas. That's not the way of the world, and if you're looking for someone to blame, look no further than the guy in the White House.