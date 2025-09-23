There's Only A Few Hybrid Coupes On Sale, And The New Honda Prelude Will Be The Cheapest And Most Efficient

Enthusiasts often lament the decline in popularity of various niche body styles and powertrain options as the vast majority of consumers gravitate towards things like crossovers and more of them begin switching to EVs. One of the hardest hit vehicle categories has been the traditional two-door coupe. Especially if you focus on more affordable models than things like the Aston Martin DB12, there aren't very many coupes left on sale. And if you want a coupe that's actually efficient there are even fewer, as most are performance-oriented models.

There is one exciting new coupe that recently got unveiled: the 2026 Honda Prelude. This Civic-based coupe joins a tiny list of hybrid two-doors that you can buy in the U.S., all of which are much more expensive and not nearly as fuel-efficient. Now, this list of hybrid coupes doesn't include 48-volt mild-hybrids, like what the BMW 4 Series and Mercedes-Benz CLE use — we're focused on series hybrids and plug-in hybrids, as those mild-hybrid systems are mainly for smoother start/stop operation. Also, for this exercise I don't count the C8 Corvette E-Ray as a "coupe," nor do I think that word really applies to supercars like the Ferrari 296 and McLaren Artura. This list is also one car shorter than it would've been a few months ago, as Lexus recently discontinued the hybrid version of the LC, which did get a very respectable 29 mpg combined.

Instead of alphabetically, we're going to order this list from most to least fuel-efficient, starting with the new Prelude and working our way down. Let's dive in.