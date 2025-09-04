Mugen Already Has Accessories For The New Honda Prelude

The new Honda Prelude is here, revealed in full production guise, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. We haven't gotten to drive it yet, but it's one of the prettier vehicles hitting the North American market in the near future — that alone is worth celebrating. The mad geniuses over at Mugen, though, think the Prelude could be even better looking. The car won't be out for some time now, but the tuner is already prototyping parts to make the Prelude shine.

Mugen already has a Japanese parts catalog up for the Prelude, starting with cosmetic items — though the company promises a performance exhaust is coming down the line. The list so far includes a front lip, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a tasteful rear wing, all made from carbon fiber. It makes for a very pretty package, especially with a bit of that blue shade that Mugen loves so much.