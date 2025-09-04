Mugen Already Has Accessories For The New Honda Prelude
The new Honda Prelude is here, revealed in full production guise, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. We haven't gotten to drive it yet, but it's one of the prettier vehicles hitting the North American market in the near future — that alone is worth celebrating. The mad geniuses over at Mugen, though, think the Prelude could be even better looking. The car won't be out for some time now, but the tuner is already prototyping parts to make the Prelude shine.
Mugen already has a Japanese parts catalog up for the Prelude, starting with cosmetic items — though the company promises a performance exhaust is coming down the line. The list so far includes a front lip, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a tasteful rear wing, all made from carbon fiber. It makes for a very pretty package, especially with a bit of that blue shade that Mugen loves so much.
It's no surprise Mugen already has parts in the works
Mugen has always had a close relationship with Honda, ever since its founding by Soichiro Honda's son, so it's no surprise the company is first out of the gate with parts for Honda's latest coupe. Mugen's long played a sort of "I'm not touching you" game with being a part of Honda proper, and that proximity gives the tuner's engineers early access to Honda's upcoming vehicles. The parts won't be out until 2026, so you won't have them ready and waiting in your garage by the time your Prelude rolls in, but they'll likely get there before anything from any competitor.
No one outside of Honda has yet driven the new Prelude, but we all know that Honda understands how to make an entertaining vehicle. If the Prelude ends up being half as fun as the Civic Type R with which it shares so many parts, it ought to be an absolute blast to drive — and a worthy chassis to wear so many Mugen-branded parts.