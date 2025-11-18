2026 Honda Prelude Costs More Than You Want It To, But It's Still A Solid Deal

At long last, we know how much the 2026 Honda Prelude is going to set buyers back if they want to get behind the wheel of the mildly hot hybrid coupe. Folks are going to have to hand over $43,195, including a destination charge of $1,195, for the little bastard child (complimentary) of a Civic Type R and a Civic Hybrid wrapped in a pretty coupe body. I know, that's probably a bit higher than you would have liked, but at the very least it's fully loaded right from the get-go.

The 2026 Prelude comes in just one "well-equipped" trim level, and there aren't many options. It will be available in five colors: gray, black, red, blue or white (with either a black or body color roof). Then there are two interior color combinations, either plain black or a nice two-tone with blue and white. Honda hasn't said if any of these options will cost any extra, but a quick look at the Civic Type R configurator shows that Boost Blue Pearl is a $455 option. All of the other colors aren't shared between the two cars, but I wouldn't be surprised if there were a few that cost extra on the Prelude.

Honda says there are a handful of accessories that can be added to the Prelude to make it more your own. It's nothing crazy, but buyers can add things like 19-inch machine-finished black wheels, a black decklid spoiler, front underbody spoilers, and black emblems and side mirror covers. I'm not much of a blacked-out accessory guy, so I'd skip that stuff, but I also don't have 43 large to spend on a car right now.