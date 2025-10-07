Armchair Enthusiasts Despair, Actual Buyers Want The New Honda Prelude

When the revived Honda Prelude launched, the internet responded in much the same way as it did to the Acura Integra or Toyota Supra: Complaining that the new version isn't some million-horsepower supercar, which the original never was either. The Reddit threads all claim that the new Prelude is destined to fail due to its only having 200 horsepower and no manual transmission, but the Prelude's actual buyers seem to disagree. In Japan, at least, preorders have vastly outstripped expected demand for the car to the point where Honda is increasing production to get customers their cars faster.

The Prelude may not be available for order yet in the United States, but buyers in Japan have been able to put their hard-earned cash down in Japan for just over a month. Since September 5, when preorders opened, Honda has sold 2,400 cars — eight times the 300 the company had planned. It's enough that some dealers have halted ordering altogether, while Honda itself has promised additional production just to meet demand.