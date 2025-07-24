Upcoming 2026 Honda Prelude Coupe Will Get The Civic Type R's Chassis And Suspension, And Now We're Excited Again

If you were envisioning a Prelude with Civic Type R–matching power figures, prepare to be disappointed. Honda says the upcoming Prelude will get the same powertrain found in the Civic Hybrid, so while we don't know exactly how much power it'll make, expect it to come in around 200 horsepower, just like the Civic. That's about what you get from the Civic Si, so it's not like the Prelude will be slow. It just probably won't be anywhere near as quick as the actual Civic Type R. Then again, since the Civic Hybrid is rated at 49 mpg combined, the Prelude should also get better gas mileage than the Civic Type R. For comparison, the Civic Type R is only rated at 24 mpg combined.

Honda also says the upcoming Prelude will get the brand's new Honda S+ shift system," which it describes as "an innovative new drive mode that further advances Linear Shift Control to enhance Prelude's sporty yet comfortable GT experience." That doesn't explain much about how the simulated shifts will work, but I do like innovation and a sporty yet comfortable GT experience. Sadly, it also means there won't be a CR-Z-style manual option, but Honda initially announced the Prelude would get its S+ shift system when it confirmed the concept was headed to production, so it isn't exactly new news.

Still, it can't hurt for the Prelude to borrow its handling from the Civic Type R, and Honda is also now legally required to deliver a car that matches the press release's claim that "the new 6th-generation Prelude will deliver high levels of driver exhilaration and engagement, including unmatched driving dynamics and fun-to-drive feel — all while remaining comfortable for everyday driving." If it doesn't, we all get to sue, which I don't want to do, but it's definitely something I'd prefer over eating my own shoe.