Upcoming 2026 Honda Prelude Coupe Will Get The Civic Type R's Chassis And Suspension, And Now We're Excited Again
Honda surprised us all back in 2023 when it revealed the Prelude concept, a hybrid coupe that looked so production-ready, I promised to eat my own shoe if Honda didn't build it. A little more than a year later, Honda confirmed I wouldn't have to eat my shoe, which I greatly appreciated. Still, the question remained: Would the Prelude actually be fun to drive, or would it just be a two-door Civic hybrid? As it turns out, the new Prelude will borrow heavily from the Civic Type R, so I'm guessing it'll be the former, not the latter.
Granted, I haven't driven the new Prelude, so it's entirely possible I could be wrong about how enjoyable it will be to drive, but at least we're headed in the right direction. According to Honda's latest release, the upcoming Prelude "will feature the suspension, wide front and rear tracks, and Brembo front brakes from the legendary Civic Type R." Considering how much fun we had behind the wheel of the Civic Type R, that can only be a good thing for the Prelude's return.
That said, it doesn't sound like the new Prelude will be a full-on track monster, at least not right out of the gate. The same release refers to the Prelude as a "grand touring sports coupe," which suggests it'll probably handle more like the Integra Type S than the Civic Type R. That isn't a bad thing, either, since the Integra is arguably the better daily driver. Plus, it's got to leave room for the inevitable Prelude Type R, right, Honda? Right, Honda?
Civic Hybrid power
If you were envisioning a Prelude with Civic Type R–matching power figures, prepare to be disappointed. Honda says the upcoming Prelude will get the same powertrain found in the Civic Hybrid, so while we don't know exactly how much power it'll make, expect it to come in around 200 horsepower, just like the Civic. That's about what you get from the Civic Si, so it's not like the Prelude will be slow. It just probably won't be anywhere near as quick as the actual Civic Type R. Then again, since the Civic Hybrid is rated at 49 mpg combined, the Prelude should also get better gas mileage than the Civic Type R. For comparison, the Civic Type R is only rated at 24 mpg combined.
Honda also says the upcoming Prelude will get the brand's new Honda S+ shift system," which it describes as "an innovative new drive mode that further advances Linear Shift Control to enhance Prelude's sporty yet comfortable GT experience." That doesn't explain much about how the simulated shifts will work, but I do like innovation and a sporty yet comfortable GT experience. Sadly, it also means there won't be a CR-Z-style manual option, but Honda initially announced the Prelude would get its S+ shift system when it confirmed the concept was headed to production, so it isn't exactly new news.
Still, it can't hurt for the Prelude to borrow its handling from the Civic Type R, and Honda is also now legally required to deliver a car that matches the press release's claim that "the new 6th-generation Prelude will deliver high levels of driver exhilaration and engagement, including unmatched driving dynamics and fun-to-drive feel — all while remaining comfortable for everyday driving." If it doesn't, we all get to sue, which I don't want to do, but it's definitely something I'd prefer over eating my own shoe.