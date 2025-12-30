These Are The Best Cars (And Trucks And Bikes) The Jalopnik Staff Drove In 2025

I drove a lot of cars this year — 83 to be exact, with over 16,000 miles of testing split between them. That means when it comes to choosing my favorite car I drove this year, well, the task is nearly impossible. Honestly, the fact I was able to whittle it down to three main highlights is an achievement in itself. Nevertheless, my three favorite rides of the year were the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, the hybrid Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, and a 1991 Acura NSX. All three of these cars couldn't be more different, but they had two things in common: they oozed personality and were a hell of a lot of fun to drive.

The Gravity Grand Touring is absolutely the highlight of the year when it came to tech and where the future of the automotive industry could go if left unfettered by the government. In my first drive of the car back in April , I said it "makes other cars feel pointless," and that still holds true now. It just does everything so well. Its packaging is brilliant. It's fun to drive despite being a big ol' crossover. It's supercar quick, thanks to the 828 horsepower and 909 pound-feet of torque its dual-motor setup produces. And it can travel nearly 450 miles on a single charge. What a vehicle.

Another highlight for me was the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet . Its mystifyingly wonderful and powerful drivetrain combined with second-to-none driving characteristics and drop-topness made it easily the best modern sports car I drove all year. Every second I was behind the wheel of that car with the wind in my rapidly graying hair, I had a massive smile on my face. I know people will say that because it's a convertible and because it's a hybrid with an automatic, it's not actually a purist's vehicle, but they don't know what the hell they're talking about. It's for the pure of heart.