2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA250+ EV Is Entry-Level Luxury Done Really, Really Well

Though Mercedes-Benz has built smaller models in the past, like the globally successful 190E that became the C-Class and the controversial A-Class hatchback, it wasn't until the first-generation CLA that the automaker offered a truly entry-level model in the U.S., both in terms of price and positioning. When the car launched in 2013, Mercedes ran a Super Bowl ad in which a man sees a CLA billboard being put up, imagining all the things he could do with the tiniest Benz yet as Willem Dafoe, who is presumably playing the devil, sits across from the man, trying to get him to sign a deal in exchange for the car.

At the last minute, the guy snaps out of it when he sees the CLA's starting price get revealed on the billboard: $29,900. "Thanks, but I think I got this," he says as Dafoe gives him a dirty look and vanishes. That price really was a big deal when the 'lil CLA was new, as the average price of new cars was more than $31,000 at the time, and the thought of a Benz for that cheap was a novelty. Well, the original CLA definitely felt its price in many ways, with it and its GLA sibling not giving customers that classic Mercedes luxury experience. (The price was quickly raised, too.) The second-gen models were big improvements, but they've gotten long in the tooth and still felt a little too cheap even when new.

Enter the third-generation CLA, which introduced Mercedes' electric-forward MMA platform and MB.OS operating system earlier this year. Following a global launch earlier this year, after which Jalopnik's own Erin Marquis raved about the car, I've now gotten to drive U.S.-spec CLAs in and around San Francisco, and I'm ready to rave as well. Not only is the 2026 CLA EV a legitimately great luxury offering, you still won't have to sell your soul to the devil to get one. OK, yes, its $48,500 base price might be nearly $20,000 more than the original's, but just like back then, that means it's also a few grand cheaper than the current new-car average.

Full disclosure: Mercedes-Benz flew me to chilly San Francisco and put me up in a nice hotel for a couple days so I could drive the CLA EV and experience its new Level 2 automated driving system, which will be covered in a separate story next month. I'm also the owner of a first-gen CLS and a lover of four-door coupes, so I'm predisposed to like the CLA.