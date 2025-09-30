2026 Aston Martin DBX S Puts Silliness To Good Use
To many, "performance SUV" is an oxymoron that they just can't get behind. Why bother trying to make an SUV fast or good to drive? They'll always be too big and too heavy, not as engaging or good as a sedan or a sports car. Whatever. I think performance SUVs rule — you just have to embrace the silliness to really enjoy them.
It's especially funny when a performance SUV offers a lightweight package or options designed to shave some weight off — how much difference does a few dozen pounds really make on a 5,000-pound SUV? The new-for-2026 Aston Martin DBX S has a lot of extreme weight savings measures, like an aerodynamically optimized grille and 23-inch magnesium wheels. But under the skin, Aston's engineers made a lot of small updates that have changed the SUV's character in some surprising ways.
Last year I said the DBX reached its Charizard evolution with the latest update to the DBX707 model, which brought improved dynamics and a desperately needed interior overhaul. I wasn't expecting the DBX S to feel notably different from the DBX707, but man, it's even better and more fun than expected, to the point that this might be the best-driving SUV on sale.
Full disclosure: Aston Martin invited me to drive to Santa Barbara, where it put me up in a very nice hotel for the night so I could drive the DBX S the next day.
It sounds fantastic
While the real focus of the DBX S is its chassis upgrades and lightweighting, Aston couldn't just leave the power alone, so the AMG-built twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine has been fitted with the larger, Aston-developed turbochargers from the Valhalla. It now makes 717 horsepower (and the same 664 pound-feet of torque), up 20 hp from the standard DBX707 and just a couple ponies more than the Ferrari Purosangue's V12, which means Aston Martin can lay claim to having the most powerful ICE-only SUV.
Compared to the DBX707, Aston says the DBX S is 0.3 seconds quicker to 124 mph and a full second quicker from 62 mph to 155 mph; it takes the same 3.1 seconds to hit 60 mph, and top speed is the same 193 mph. Do I actually notice that extra quickness? Not really. But don't get me wrong, the DBX S feels fast as hell, and I definitely notice the increased rev range and quicker, more aggressive shifts from the 9-speed transmission.
Even more noticeable are the absolutely phenomenal noises bellowing from the new quad exhaust pipes, with two larger squircle tips stacked on top of each other on each side, like on the new Vanquish. The rifled design looks awesome, and the system has an improved flow with better half-order frequencies that make the V8 character even more prominent. I think this could be the best-sounding V8 SUV on the market, definitely beating the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and rivaled potentially only by the new Bentley Bentayga Speed.
Despite the turbos, it really does sound awesome and totally natural. The DBX S' cabin is pretty well insulated from all manner of wind, tire and road noise, but that V8 always pierces through. You get a satisfying burble at low speeds in GT mode, with that idle turning into more of a growl when the exhaust baffles open. It roars under acceleration, emits glorious crackles and bangs on overrun, and barks loudly on downshifts. It's constantly exciting, a feeling that runs through the DBX S as a whole. Best of all, Aston removed the static rev limiter for the DBX S, so you can now rev it to 6,000 rpm while in park — apparently this was one of the biggest customer requests, and I thank them for it.
Small but meaningful updates
You've been able to get 23-inch wheels on the DBX for a while now, and they're the only size option on the DBX S, though the DBX707 is available with 22s. In a first for an SUV (and a rarity in general), you can spec the DBX S with 23s made from magnesium, with a spindly split five-spoke design that looks pretty great. Opting for the magnesium wheels saves 42 pounds of unsprung mass overall (about 11 pounds per wheel), which is not insignificant. They wear Pirelli P Zero AML summer tires, sized 285/40 up front and 325/35 in the rear.
Aston says choosing the magnesium wheels brings improvements in steering feel, handling behavior and ride quality, and it's true. The adaptive air suspension system is the same as in last year's updated DBX707, and with the magnesium wheels fitted, the DBX S' ride does feel more pliant and refined. Even on messed-up pavement that would normally cause chatteriness, it's pretty smooth and comfortable, markedly more so than with the standard 23s.
Even if you don't get the magnesium wheels, the DBX S has a steering ratio that's 5% quicker, with the arm of the steering knuckle being shortened and the height of where the rack attaches to the knuckle also changed. The turning circle has also been reduced to now just need 2.5 turns lock-to-lock, which is definitely an improvement in parking lots. The DBX already has some of the best steering feel of any SUV on the market, and the DBX S is that extra bit more eager and precise — direct without being too darty.
This is a genuinely fun vehicle to drive, even on tight roads in the mountains around Santa Barbara. Turn-in feel is excellent, and it corners fast and with very little body roll, handling weight shifts well. The all-wheel-drive system's torque split defaults to 47% front/53% rear, but it can send as much as 100% of torque to the rear wheels, and powering out of a corner is always exciting. Enormous carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, recalibrated for better engagement, and they're consistently strong without being grabby. The Aston engineers' preferred Individual drive mode setting is to have the engine in Sport+ (between GT, Sport and Sport+), the steering in GT (between GT and Sport), and the Suspension in Sport (between GT, Sport and Sport+), but even with the suspension and steering in their sportiest settings, it's never too sporty or punishing. Aston also recalibrated the Sport and Sport+ drive modes for even more of a difference between them.
There's no doubt this is still a tall, heavy vehicle — even with the lower center of gravity, thanks to the optional carbon-fiber roof that saves 40 pounds — but if you don't come away from a drive smiling, I don't know what to tell you. It's a joyous experience to wring out the DBX S on a back road and then settle into a slow cruise around town, with that exhaust making wonderful noises the whole time. It's completely silly, and the silliness is why it's so good.
You want a colorful interior
That's about the end of weight-saving measures that you'd really feel, but there are some that you'll love to nerd out about having. I love the optional polycarbonate honeycomb grille, with a design made from 25,000 individual facets that is both aerodynamically optimized and shaped in a way that shifts weight distribution rearward, all while saving 7 pounds. I highly doubt I'd be able to notice a difference even on a back-to-back drive, but when it costs just $1,400, why not?
Every DBX has a new body kit consisting of a redesigned lower front bumper and splitter, different side skirts, and a new rear bumper and diffuser that all improve aerodynamics and cooling airflow. If you get all of those pieces in carbon fiber, including the single-piece diffuser, that saves 15 pounds. At its lightest, the DBX S weighs 4,835 pounds, which is 220 pounds less than a Cayenne Turbo GT. That's actually not bad — a Panamera GTS is only 196 pounds lighter.
If you go for the $7,500 carbon-fiber roof instead of the standard panoramic glass unit, the headliner panel is made from leather with an elaborate herringbone pattern, which is pretty cool. The S has its own interior perforation pattern and color schemes, and for $1,200, you can get the Aston wing logo on the headrests with a new embossing and debossing technique. But other than those bits and a few other logos, there are no styling differences inside.
This is my first opportunity to use Apple CarPlay Ultra, though with a phone provided by Aston, so it isn't a very thorough test. It's... fine? Last year the DBX707's interior redesign brought a much-needed infotainment overhaul with a new touchscreen system based on now-kinda-old Mercedes technology. It wasn't perfect, but it was finally pretty good. CarPlay Ultra takes over both the center screen and gauge cluster, the latter of which has Aston-specific graphics, but I just don't like how obviously Apple-feeling it all is, whether you're changing the climate control or scrolling through settings menus.
You have to pay up, but you already knew that
The original standard-version DBX used to start at around $180,000, but it's been discontinued for a few years now, leaving the DBX707 as the "base" model with a starting price of $269,000, including $4,000 for destination. That's a lot of money for sure, about $56k more than a Cayenne Turbo GT but a little cheaper than a Bentayga Speed. It also makes the DBX S look like a pretty good deal, as this new model opens at $274,500.
I doubt many will be sold at that price, though — my test car is $405,400, and it doesn't even have ventilated seats. Want the magnesium wheels? That'll be $22,300, please. Getting the lower body kit components in exposed carbon fiber costs $20,900, and the upper trim, like the fender vents and mirror caps, in carbon is another $11,200. The Podium Green paint, one of Aston's most popular colors, is $10,000, and the S livery pinstripe along the lower edges is $14,900. There are thousands and thousands worth of interior carbon-fiber trim, contrasting stitching and dark chrome accents. Going for a full leather interior instead of the standard Alcantara is worth it for $7,500, especially if you get a cool color like the navy blue you see here, called Dark Knight. The $12,700 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system is a must, too.
But let's be real, this is not a rational purchase, and these ridiculous option prices don't really matter to the person who wants a 717-horsepower Aston Martin SUV. If you bought a 2025 DBX707 upon my recommendation last year, don't feel that you're missing out on a drastic upgrade. But for those of you whose two-or-three-year lease is up, or if you have a competitor's vehicle and are thinking about making a change, spend the extra dough and go for the DBX S. It looks awesome, sounds awesome and is awesome to drive. Being able to boast that your SUV has lightweight magnesium wheels is just a bonus.