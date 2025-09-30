2026 Aston Martin DBX S Puts Silliness To Good Use

You've been able to get 23-inch wheels on the DBX for a while now, and they're the only size option on the DBX S, though the DBX707 is available with 22s. In a first for an SUV (and a rarity in general), you can spec the DBX S with 23s made from magnesium, with a spindly split five-spoke design that looks pretty great. Opting for the magnesium wheels saves 42 pounds of unsprung mass overall (about 11 pounds per wheel), which is not insignificant. They wear Pirelli P Zero AML summer tires, sized 285/40 up front and 325/35 in the rear.

Aston says choosing the magnesium wheels brings improvements in steering feel, handling behavior and ride quality, and it's true. The adaptive air suspension system is the same as in last year's updated DBX707, and with the magnesium wheels fitted, the DBX S' ride does feel more pliant and refined. Even on messed-up pavement that would normally cause chatteriness, it's pretty smooth and comfortable, markedly more so than with the standard 23s.

Even if you don't get the magnesium wheels, the DBX S has a steering ratio that's 5% quicker, with the arm of the steering knuckle being shortened and the height of where the rack attaches to the knuckle also changed. The turning circle has also been reduced to now just need 2.5 turns lock-to-lock, which is definitely an improvement in parking lots. The DBX already has some of the best steering feel of any SUV on the market, and the DBX S is that extra bit more eager and precise — direct without being too darty.

Daniel Golson / Jalopnik

This is a genuinely fun vehicle to drive, even on tight roads in the mountains around Santa Barbara. Turn-in feel is excellent, and it corners fast and with very little body roll, handling weight shifts well. The all-wheel-drive system's torque split defaults to 47% front/53% rear, but it can send as much as 100% of torque to the rear wheels, and powering out of a corner is always exciting. Enormous carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, recalibrated for better engagement, and they're consistently strong without being grabby. The Aston engineers' preferred Individual drive mode setting is to have the engine in Sport+ (between GT, Sport and Sport+), the steering in GT (between GT and Sport), and the Suspension in Sport (between GT, Sport and Sport+), but even with the suspension and steering in their sportiest settings, it's never too sporty or punishing. Aston also recalibrated the Sport and Sport+ drive modes for even more of a difference between them.

There's no doubt this is still a tall, heavy vehicle — even with the lower center of gravity, thanks to the optional carbon-fiber roof that saves 40 pounds — but if you don't come away from a drive smiling, I don't know what to tell you. It's a joyous experience to wring out the DBX S on a back road and then settle into a slow cruise around town, with that exhaust making wonderful noises the whole time. It's completely silly, and the silliness is why it's so good.