2026 Toyota GR Corolla Gets Small Tweaks, Remains One Of The Most Fun-To-Drive Cars On Sale

When Toyota first introduced the GR Corolla for the 2023 model year, the car enthusiast world got a rare injection of old school excitement. I hadn't had the privilege of driving one until this event, so I was, much like many of you, stuck watching videos and reading our very own glowing reviews of Toyota's turbocharged all-wheel-drive maniac. Seeing how much love the GR Corolla got from friends and colleagues made me green with envy, but last week I had my first chance to hop behind the chunky wheel of the exalted GR Corolla, and I'm happy to announce that it lives up to the hype.

Toyota has gifted the GR Corolla with incremental performance enhancements a few times over its short three-year sales run, and that continues for the 2026 model year with a standard bulging hood that has functional air vents, a more rigid body structure thanks to 45.6 additional feet of structural adhesive over last year's car, and a new air intake to improve long-stint performance.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

There's also a new trim structure, so there are only two trim levels that can be had with either the six-speed manual transmission or the eight-speed automatic: GR Corolla, and GR Corolla Premium Plus. Prices have increased a bit for 2026, with a base GR Corolla manual starting at $41,115 (including $1,195 for destination) and the GR Corolla Premium Plus starting at $46,890. Opting for the automatic adds $2,000 to either trim, and 2026 GR Corollas are expected to arrive at dealerships this fall.

Full disclosure: Toyota flew me up to Sonoma, put me up in a hotel, and fed me lots of scrumptious food and drinks for a few days. Oh, and Toyota let me drive three different model years of GR Corolla and two different years of Supra and GR86 on the titillating turns of Sonoma Raceway. I also got to sample the new Corolla Cross, for some reason.