2025 Subaru WRX tS Basically Fixed Everything I Didn't Like About The WRX, And All It Took Was Another $10,000

Back when Subaru last redesigned the WRX, my first drive didn't exactly leave me super impressed. Instead of leaning into its WRX-ness for the final gas-only iteration, it seemed like Subaru had tried a little too hard to attract BMW 3 Series buyers. The result, at least the version I drove, was a car that felt like something neither the 3 Series crowd nor traditional WRX buyers would be happy with. As someone who was a big WRX fan growing up, I was a little sad.

Enter the WRX tS, a relatively new variant that's likely the closest thing we'll get to a new STI. Andy's first drive was pretty positive, but I wasn't expecting much when I found out I'd be driving home from the airport in one. Maybe 10 minutes later, though, I realized how wrong I had been to underestimate the WRX tS. It may not be the STI hatchback we'd all love to see, but dang it, Subaru's basically fixed everything I didn't like about the WRX, and all it took was an extra $10,000 in performance-focused goodies.

It isn't a perfect car, but at the same time, as long as you can afford the price premium over the base model, it's absolutely the WRX to get. Unless you hate blue, because, oh my, there's a lot of it in the interior. Personally, I love it, but I'll also readily admit I'm weird.

Full Disclosure: Subaru wanted me to drive the WRX tS so badly, it had one dropped at the airport with a full tank of gas and left it with me for a week. Then they had the audacity to take it away from me so someone else could drive it. So rude.